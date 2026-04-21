TEHRAN- Russia has condemned the U.S.-Israeli military aggression against Iran, warning that the attacks have severely weakened the global nuclear nonproliferation regime and the IAEA safeguards system.

Speaking in Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov described the strikes as unprovoked, unjustified, and illegal, a cynical abuse of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) for political gain. He noted that the attacks were carried out primarily in Israel's interest, despite Israel having historically ignored the NPT.

The United States, a founding father and depository of the treaty, supported the aggression, the veteran Russian diplomat regretted.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Ryabkov said the strikes were conducted while negotiations were underway to verify the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program, negotiations that already went beyond NPT requirements.

The Russian diplomat further stated that the attacks targeted not only peaceful nuclear facilities but also civilian infrastructure, including educational and scientific institutions.

The U.S.-Israeli war of aggression against Iran began on February 28, resulting in the assassination of Iran's Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as well as strikes on schools, hospitals, residential houses, nuclear facilities, infrastructure projects, and a synagogue in Tehran.