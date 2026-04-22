Hidden casualty of U.S.-Israeli war on Iran: Global logistics

TEHRAN- What began as targeted military strikes has rapidly escalated into a full-blown geopolitical earthquake. The U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, initially framed as a strategic countermeasure, is now revealing itself as one of the most destructive events for global logistics in modern history.

Within days, the ripple effects have transcended battlefields. The Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil, has become a high-risk zone, forcing tankers to reroute or halt.

Oil prices have surged, but the damage goes far beyond energy. Container shipping through the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf has been severely disrupted, with major carriers suspending services due to threats of drone and missile attacks. Ports from Dubai to Mumbai are experiencing cascading delays, and airfreight capacity, already strained, is being diverted away from regional hubs.

What makes this crisis unique is its speed and interconnectedness. Unlike natural disasters or localized conflicts, the war has simultaneously hit maritime, land, and air corridors.

Overland routes through Iraq and Turkey are choked by insurance nightmares and border closures. Even digital logistics platforms report rerouting algorithms failing to cope with the sudden closure of key airspaces.

This is no longer a regional conflict. It is a supply chain shockwave. Factories in Southeast Asia awaiting Iranian petrochemicals, European retailers depending on just-in-time deliveries from the Persian Gulf, and African nations reliant on transshipped grain are all feeling the pain.

The lesson is stark: in a hyper-globalized world, a local war can become a global logistical collapse overnight.

Policymakers must recognize that military strategy today cannot ignore the arteries of global trade, because attacking Iran means attacking the world’s supply chain.