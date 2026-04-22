Despite naval blockade, no problem in supplying essential goods, food

TEHRAN- The Minister of Agriculture stated that despite the naval blockade imposed by the United States, there is no problem in supplying essential goods and food because, due to the country's vast size, imports can be carried out through various borders.

Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, speaking on a television program Tuesday evening about the status of essential goods and food during the naval blockade in the third imposed war, said: "Our country is vast, with numerous neighbors and diverse entry points. These matters have been foreseen, and efforts have been made to ensure no negative impact on the country's food security. Nevertheless, the enemies act without regard for principles, so we are prepared for the worst possible scenario."

He stated that according to the Vienna Convention, Articles 54 and 55 of the Additional Protocol, causing famine or preventing the arrival and movement of food and aid for food and medicine supply is certainly a war crime. Numerous UN resolutions also do not consider food and medicine as subjects of wartime sanctions, and they should not be affected.

He added: "Nevertheless, pessimistic scenarios have been considered and measures have been taken. The main effect may increase costs and prices, but the core of food security and access to food is not largely threatened, and the country's resilience in the agricultural sector is high."

Regarding the country's economic resilience, especially in agriculture, Nouri Ghezeljeh said: "Currently, about 85 percent of agricultural products and essential goods are produced domestically, so the country's food security is ensured, which is the result of the work of farmers and domestic producers."

He added: "Various agricultural sectors are resistant to threats. The remaining 15 percent requires imports, and this part depends on international exchanges. Despite global conditions, the country's economy and food security are not significantly dependent on imports, and a major part of food security is domestic."

Regarding wartime conditions and export restrictions, the Minister of Agriculture stated: "Despite wartime conditions, export restrictions have not largely affected our operations. Some products were subject to general decisions on bans, but exceptions were stated and immediately lifted. The export process gradually continued and was freed up in some cases."

He said: "Exports in the agricultural sector were under pressure before the war but are still manageable. Despite slight declines in some items, efforts are being made to compensate from other countries."

He stated: "In agricultural diplomacy, emphasis has also been placed on purchasing surplus products from farmers beyond domestic needs, and so far about 120,000 tons of these products have been purchased."

Regarding agricultural diplomacy and his recent trips to neighboring countries, the Minister of Agriculture said: "Recently, we have been in contact with Turkey and Kyrgyzstan. Correspondence with the FAO regarding food security has been conducted, and a webinar meeting on damages and dimensions of food security was held."

He added: "We also participated in the Shanghai Agricultural Ministers' Summit, and in the final statement, the condemnation of aggression and the need for a sustainable end to these conditions were emphasized."

MA