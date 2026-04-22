The Lidless Eye of Sauron watches us all. Are we helpless?

TEHRAN — The name "Palantir" confesses its intent so plainly that it reads less like branding and more like a manual: a candid revelation of the method by which a world is watched.

Taken from the legendarium of Tolkien, the palantíri were seeing stones that allowed powerful beings to observe across vast distances.

In the lore, these stones were ultimately corrupted by a dark lord to deceive the user and consolidate total vision. This metaphor is the beating heart of a company that has moved beyond mere software to become the Lidless Eye of a global surveillance panopticon.

Palantir is not a traditional Silicon Valley firm but rather a digital front for the American and Israeli military?intelligence establishments, functioning as connective tissue between Silicon Valley, the CIA, NSA, Mossad, and the Israeli military.

The Thielverse

The company is directed by a triumvirate of ideological forces that merge venture capital with state secrecy.

Peter Thiel, the founding chairman and ideological architect, is a libertarian-authoritarian deep state actor who has famously argued that freedom and democracy are no longer compatible.

Thiel’s influence extends through the PayPal Mafia into the highest reaches of the American government, including figures such as J.D. Vance, whose political ascent is tethered to a network of new right politicians supported by Thiel.

The ultra-Zionist CEO Alex Karp, the so-called philosopher-king, provides an intellectual veneer of social theory to justify hard power while Joe Lonsdale, the operations fixer, ensures the company remains too big to fail within the state apparatus.

Funded initially by In-Q-Tel, the venture capital arm of the CIA, Palantir has always functioned as a cutout designed to bypass transparency and due process.

A significant portion of its engineering team consists of veterans from Israel’s Unit 8200, creating a seamless revolving door where the same personnel and operational doctrines move between Israel and the American tech giant.

This partnership has transformed the company into a de facto public-private extension of the multinational security state, profiting from chaos and the death of innocent human beings reduced to data points while making aggression cheaper and more opaque.

The kill chain

Palantir’s arsenal is built to compress the kill chain, the time it takes from identifying a target to executing a strike.

Its Gotham platform aggregates hundreds of millions of data points, from biometrics to satellite imagery, to build a rich picture where even innocuous behaviors identify targets for neutralization.

The Maven Smart System (MSS), elevated to a Pentagon program of record in March, represents the backbone of the current war machine.

While the 2003 Iraq invasion required 2,000 personnel for specific targeting workloads, today 20 soldiers using MSS can achieve the same results.

The human cost of this so-called efficiency falls squarely on the shoulders of those who built and deployed it.

The Minab school massacre on February 28, where 168 Iranian students and teachers were killed with multiple American missiles, reportedly after the Maven system misidentified the school as a military site, stands as a devastating reminder of what these errors truly mean for real people.

The assassination of Iranian leaders and scientists also involved a multi-system AI-assisted kill chain where Palantir served as the strategic brain, isolating digital signatures of individuals in residential neighborhoods.

In Gaza, the integration of Palantir data with Israeli softwares such as "Where’s Daddy?" has allowed the tracking of targets until they return to densely populated civilian areas or medical facilities before striking.

This creates frictionless violence, where a human operator merely clicks "Confirm" on a pre-selected target list, stripping away the psychological burden of lethal action.

The techno-fascist creed

In April, the company issued a 22-point manifesto that removed much of the pretense, offering a programmatic guide for elites that recasts war as a data problem and transforms targeting into something that feels like simple analytics.

The document claims Silicon Valley owes a moral debt to the military, reframing tech profit as a mandatory imperial service.

It explicitly rejects diplomacy in favor of hard power built on software and suggests that the post-WWII neutering of Germany and Japan was an overcorrection.

Most disturbingly, it establishes a cultural hierarchy, distinguishing between vital cultures and dysfunctional or regressive ones, providing an ideological justification for the targeting of non-Western states as inherently inferior.

This worldview treats civilizational competition as a natural fact to be optimized. By arguing that the future of survival depends on software-enabled hard power, Palantir advocates for the normalization of permanent security mobilization.

Resist the Lidless Eye

To counter a seeing stone, we may have to become invisible or deceptive. But first, we must recognize the nature of the trap.

Akin to Sauron’s Lidless Eye and the all-seeing Eye of Providence, the Palantir feeds on attention. It feeds on our fixation, turning our horrified gaze into fuel for the very machinery that produces genocide.

It wants us frozen, doom-scrolling through atrocity, convinced that resistance is futile. The panopticon is designed to produce learned helplessness. Refusing it is the first step; concrete defenses follow from there.

For targeted states such as Iran, the strategy is data sovereignty: strict localization that keeps all metadata on domestic servers, beyond the reach of Western extraction.

Digital chokepoints that strip identifiers from outgoing traffic blind the mosaic effect. Dataset poisoning, injecting deliberate noise into public information streams, can collapse the predictive accuracy of targeting algorithms from credible to chaotic.

For individuals, the guerrilla defense involves opting out of the machine-readable profile.

Surveillance systems feed on the predictability of digital footprints. Using end-to-end encryption is a baseline, but protecting metadata is more critical.

Anti-pattern behavior, such as rotating devices, irregular movement, and multiple identities, makes pattern-matching prohibitively expensive.

Physical obfuscation with IR-emitting materials confuses the computer vision guiding the drone. But none of this avails if we have already surrendered our minds to the fiction of the all-seeing eye.

Palantir is the Steward of Gondor who stared too long into the stone and became a servant of the shadow. To resist this techno-fascist panopticon, we must reclaim the courage to believe that the stone can be shattered.