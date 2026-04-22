Blood storage duration rises to 9 days during war

TEHRAN – From the beginning of the US-Israel war on February 28 till April 21, the blood storage duration in the country has increased from 2.4 days to 9 days, according to an official with Iran Blood Transfusion Organization.

“During the same period, the number of blood donors has indicated an increase of 24 percent,” ISNA quoted Babak Yektaparast as saying.

Since the outbreak of imposed war, there has been a notable growth in the number of women and first-time donors referring to blood donation centers across the country.

Fortunately, the number of first-time donors has significantly increased by 63.9 percent, he added.

The number of referrals, and the amount of blood donated over the past month increased by 15 percent and 10 percent, respectively, Mehr news agency quoted Yektaparast, as saying.

During the mentioned period, more than 268,000 Iranians referred to blood donation centers across the country, donating over 220,000 units of blood.

According to statistics, the women’s contribution has increased by 79-percent, IRNA reported.

Yektaparast told ISNA that during the war a “waiting list” has been prepared for blood donation. “We are witnessing the formation of queues at some blood donation centers” he said, adding: “When a blood donation queue is formed at a center, the waiting time for blood donation increases and I apologize to the people for any possible delays.”

According to the official, a total of 2,111,476 Iranians donated blood in the first ten months of the past Iranian year, March 2025 – March 2026).

The highest blood donation growth was recorded in the provinces of Zanjan (around 13 percent), Sistan-Baluchestan (about ten percent), and Isfahan (almost eight percent), the health ministry’s website quoted the official as saying.

During the same period, the continuous blood donation growth rate in the country increased to over 55 percent. The provinces of Semnan (more than 69 percent), Golestan, and Qom (about 67 percent) hold the highest rates for continuous blood donation, respectively, he noted.

In January 2025, the former World Health Organization (WHO) representative, Jaffar Hussain, admired the Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization’s (IBTO) leadership in blood safety and transfusion services, and highlighted their remarkable achievement of a 100 percent voluntary, non-remunerated blood donation system, a testament to the principles of universal health coverage in action.

He also thanked the blood donors, whose selflessness serves as an inspiration to all.

Admiring the IBTO’s efforts and expertise in providing services to patients with rare blood types, the official underscored Iran’s capacity to serve as a model for other nations in the realm of blood transfusion and rare blood management.

Addressing National Rare Blood Day, Hussain praised the country’s steadfast commitment to equitable healthcare access, ensuring that no one is left behind, regardless of their blood type.

The official commended the country’s unwavering dedication to tackling the unique challenges surrounding rare blood, emphasizing the critical importance of collaboration, innovation, and unwavering determination in this global endeavor.

MT/MG