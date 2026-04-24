MOSCOW – In my view, this situation is less diplomatic, military, or political in nature than it is deeply rooted in the realm of mentality. The entire episode brings to mind a bodybuilder, artificially enhanced by steroids, his physique swollen with muscle, who—fully confident of victory—approaches a frail and unassuming Shaolin monk, one who has attained mastery in the martial arts. From the outside, the outcome of such a confrontation appears entirely predictable; in reality, however, everything unfolds quite differently.

This is not a war of countries; it is a clash of civilizations, a contest of cultures. Whether one accepts it or not, the United States, beyond its roughly 250 years of history, has little to offer humanity in comparison to a civilization such as Iran’s, with its millennia-old legacy enriched by some of the greatest minds across all domains of life. The achievements of Avicenna, the works of Khwarizmi, and the wisdom of Nezami have all emerged from this vast Iranian cultural sphere and have been bestowed upon the world.

For many observers, it is perplexing how a vast and heavily armed power—the hegemon of the present era—finds itself unable to prevail over what it often perceives as something semi-primitive, akin to a half-rural entity. Yet, one need only recall that during the Vietnam War, even minor disruptions to the daily comfort of American soldiers—such as being served powdered eggs instead of fresh ones—could lead them to refuse participation in military operations.

From this, it becomes evident that one may bomb homes and occupy territories, yet those for whom comfort and a polished self-image outweigh the invisible but unyielding force of the human spirit will never comprehend why they fail to achieve their objectives.

Even when comparing the level of religious conviction and faith in the United States—a country that permits the existence of institutions such as the Temple of Satan—with the steadfast faith and devotion to the Prophet Muhammad that unites millions of Iranians, it becomes clear that, under such circumstances, no bright horizon lies ahead for the United States.

It is worth noting that, for the first time in its history, the United States—a country that has historically benefited from wars and revolutions—now finds itself incapable of confronting that slender yet resonant thread of the human spirit.

*Nikita Mikhalkov is a prominent Russian filmmaker, Academy Award-winning director, and chairman of the Russian Cinematographers’ Union.