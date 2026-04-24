‘US aggression has cast a shadow over global, regional food security’

TEHRAN- Iran’s Minister Agriculture, stating that American aggressions pose a serious threat to achieving the "Zero Hunger" goal, said: "The illegal war by the United States and the Zionist regime in the region has cast a shadow over global and regional food security and has disrupted the supply chain, especially in the energy fuel and fertilizer markets."

According to IRNA from the Ministry of Agriculture, Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh said in an online speech on Thursday at the second meeting of the 38th Session of the FAO Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific (APRC 38), held in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei: "I express my heartfelt sorrow over the martyrdom of the esteemed Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei (May God's mercy be upon him), and my other compatriots, especially those active in agriculture and food, during the illegal and brutal military attacks of the United States and the genocidal Zionist regime."

Stating that the Asia and Pacific region today faces numerous problems and complex challenges, he said: "The Asian region is facing geopolitical tensions, market disruptions, instability in supply and trade chains, widespread food insecurity and malnutrition, climate change, land degradation, and water resource depletion. These problems and challenges have affected the agricultural and food system, made achieving the 'Zero Hunger' goal—the second main goal of the international community—impossible, and weakened the resilience of the agricultural and food system."

Nouri Ghezeljeh said: "In order to overcome the problems of the Asia and Pacific region, such as hunger, food insecurity, and lack of access to a healthy diet, it is necessary to adopt common approaches to transform the agricultural and food system and strengthen the sustainability of systems."

The Minister of Agriculture stated: "Water transformation and attention to forestry and wood farming are examples of the aforementioned approaches. Of course, foresight, challenge management, attention to drivers, as well as the development of strategic plans to achieve goals such as improving food security with an emphasis on safe and nutritious food, are important."

Nouri Ghezeljeh, noting that a widespread tree planting program began in Iran three years ago, said: "Iran, backed by a network of research institutes and prominent researchers in various sciences, including fisheries sciences, possesses the knowledge capacity and readiness for comprehensive participation in water transformation programs."

The Minister of Agriculture added: "The aggressions of the United States are a serious threat to achieving Zero Hunger. Supply chain disruptions, especially in the energy fuel and fertilizer markets, are the result of the illegal military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime, the effects of which will cast a shadow over global and regional food security."

Nouri Ghezeljeh stated: "It is expected that all regional and independent countries, while strongly condemning the military aggression and illegal blockade of Iran, will strive for a permanent and sustainable cessation of illegal attacks and the continuation of agricultural production."

Commemorating the memory of the martyrs of Iran's agricultural and food security sector, he referred to the martyrdom of 168 students at a school in Minab, southern Iran, and said: "From Makan Nasiri, a seven-year-old student of that school, only a crumpled blue sweater and cream-colored sports shoes remain for the free people of the world."

The Minister of Agriculture, on behalf of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, thanked the brotherly government of Brunei Darussalam for its worthy hosting and organization of the 38th Session of the Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific.

EF/MA