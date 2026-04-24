Heritage experts urge action after war damages 149 sites

TEHRAN – Iran’s association of cultural heritage conservators has warned of extensive damage to historical sites, museums and cultural centers during the recent war with the US and Israeli regime, calling for immediate mobilization of national expertise to manage the crisis and safeguard affected assets.

In a statement reported by ISNA, the Association of Iranian Conservators expressed “deep concern” over reports of destruction and neglect impacting historical monuments, archaeological sites and museum collections during the conflict. It said the damage ranged from structural harm to historical buildings to the irreversible loss of architectural decorations and museum artifacts.

“Damage to cultural heritage, regardless of geography or political affiliation, constitutes harm to humanity’s collective memory and the destruction of part of our shared history,” the statement said.

The association emphasized its scientific neutrality and rejected any actions or conditions that threaten cultural heritage in times of crisis. It urged all parties to adhere to relevant international laws governing the protection of cultural property during armed conflicts.

The group announced its readiness to participate immediately in all stages of response, including emergency protection, technical restoration and long-term recovery. It said its capabilities are based on up-to-date knowledge, extensive field experience and a nationwide network of specialists.

However, the association noted that this organized capacity has not yet been effectively utilized in managing heritage-related crises. It described the lack of engagement as inconsistent with the principle of maximizing national professional expertise outside routine administrative structures.

The statement also highlighted the economic impact of the conflict on conservators, noting that many specialists in the restoration of historical objects and monuments have been left unemployed during the war and subsequent ceasefire period. It warned that continued unemployment risks weakening the professional body responsible for safeguarding cultural heritage.

The association called on Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts to take concrete steps, including the best use of conservators’ expertise in crisis management, establishing legal and operational frameworks for structured collaboration, and integrating the group as a scientific and technical arm in both short- and long-term preservation strategies.

It outlined specific areas of cooperation, including participation in emergency expert task forces, provision of technical consultation and supervision, training programs to enhance workforce skills, and field operations for protection and restoration under official oversight.

According to the ministry, at least 149 historical sites across Iran have been damaged during the war that started on Feb. 28, underscoring the scale of the challenge facing authorities and heritage professionals.

AM