Iran eases Strait of Hormuz transit rules for friendly countries

TEHRAN- Iran has granted exemptions to certain friendly countries, including Russia, from transit tolls imposed on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian ambassador to Moscow said.

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, told RIA Novosti that Tehran is currently applying special provisions for friendly nations, allowing them to benefit from exceptions to newly introduced transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz. He noted, however, that it remains unclear whether the policy will continue in the future.

According to the envoy, Iran’s Foreign Ministry is working to implement the exemptions as part of broader efforts to maintain cooperation with allied countries.

Iran recently announced plans to impose tolls on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, citing the need to cover rising security costs.