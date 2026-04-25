Billion-dollar quake: How an invasion is reshaping global order

TEHRAN- What begins as a military confrontation in the Persian Gulf never stays there. Two months into the second joint American and Israeli campaign against Iran, the world is waking up to a harsh reality: the shockwaves have escaped the energy markets and are now tearing through global supply chains, food security, and the economic stability of nations.

According to exclusive analysis reported by the Financial Times, the conflict has already triggered an energy supply disruption without parallel in modern history, one that could permanently erase one billion barrels from world markets. This is not just another geopolitical crisis; it is a systemic fracture.

At the heart of this turmoil lies the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most vital maritime chokepoint, behind which nearly all global spare production capacity is trapped.

Since late February, daily oil output has collapsed by roughly 12 million barrels. In total, the world stands to lose at least one billion barrels of crude and refined products, equivalent to ten days of global consumption. To put that number in perspective, that loss is more than double the volume that governments have collectively released from strategic stockpiles to calm prices.

Senior oil industry executives describe the situation as historically unprecedented.

Unlike the 1990 oil shock, when significant spare capacity existed elsewhere, today that capacity is concentrated precisely where bombs are falling.

Consequently, the transmission of economic pain has been faster, deeper, and more direct than in any past crisis.

Even under the most optimistic ceasefire scenarios, analysts warn that repairing damaged infrastructure will take months, rendering much of the lost supply essentially permanent.

Current estimates suggest that between 600 and 700 million barrels have already been destroyed or blocked.

Yet the suffering is not equal. Asia, Africa, and Australia, regions heavily dependent on imported energy and lacking deep financial buffers, are bearing the brunt. In contrast, wealthy nations can deploy fiscal firewalls and subsidies to shield consumers, much like Europe did during the 2022 gas crisis, when losing one-third of gas supplies led to soaring prices but not outright shortages.

For poorer countries, however, the equation is crueler: high prices will crush demand, stall growth, and widen global inequality.

If the Strait of Hormuz remains closed through the end of July, several economists forecast a global recession.

History teaches a merciless lesson: energy shocks leave permanent scars.

The second invasion of Iran is not a distant war, it is a trillion-dollar disruption rippling through every factory, farm, and household on the planet.

From the eurozone’s struggling manufacturing sector to the empty fuel depots in sub-Saharan Africa, the evidence is unmistakable.

As nations scramble to adapt, one truth becomes clear: in an interconnected world, a spark in the Persian Gulf becomes a fire everywhere else.

The question is no longer whether the global economy will feel this blow, but how many will be left standing when the smoke clears.