TEHRAN — When President Trump sneered that Iran’s leaders “are fighting like cats and dogs” because the U.S. has “created a real mess for them,” it was meant as a gotcha line, proof of American triumph. Instead, it hangs in the air like an unwitting self-portrait.

Right now, the real clawing and hissing echoes through Washington’s corridors, from a Pentagon ripping itself apart over the unpopular campaign of aggression Trump started.

His approval sits at a grim 39 percent, the lowest ebb of his second term, with two-thirds of Americans calling the country hopelessly off track. This is Trump’s lashing out at Iran to distract from its own regime unraveling.

A mandate on life support

Poll after poll paints a president adrift. Nate Silver’s tracker pegs approval at 39 percent, a net negative unseen since his first term’s darkest days. NBC and AP-NORC hover in the mid-30s, blaming sky-high gas prices and the Iran war mess, where 67 percent of the public sees bungled handling.

Without broad consent, Trump leans on bombast, enemy lists, bashing the judiciary, and promises of quick wins that never materialize. It’s governance by tantrum in a nation where 72 percent scream wrong track and faith in institutions scrapes historic lows.

MAGA’s bloody civil war

The fracture lines run deepest in Trump’s own camp. Picture this: On one side, Vance and Gabbard are obsessed with their own political survival, trembling at the economic fallout of a closed Strait of Hormuz and the MAGA base’s reaction to the failed war. On the other side, figures such as Rubio and Hegseth have abandoned any pretense of restraint, their aggressive rhetoric proving that the administration’s vow to avoid new conflicts was a lie from the start.

Trump stokes the feud like a reality show producer. Then came the Truth Social bloodbath: Carlson, Owens, Greene, and Jones, all branded low-IQ nut jobs for daring to call out the war as neoconservative folly.

“I hate this war and the direction that the U.S. government is taking. I feel betrayed,” said Carslon after being sidelined. He had earlier apologized “for misleading people” and had said that he “will be tormented for a long time” because he helped Trump get elected.

Purges hollow the war machine

No scene captures the madness like Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon bloodbath. Over 20 top generals and admirals have been shown the door in a year (Army Chief Randy George, Navy Secretary John Phelan, and Joint Chiefs brass), swapped for loyalist lightweights like failed pols who couldn’t lead a platoon. Intel chiefs such as NSA’s Timothy Haugh got pink slips for inconvenient facts on Iran war risks.

It resembles a whisper from Stalin’s ghosts: toe the line or vanish, competence be damned. The White House echoes it: Bondi out as AG, Noem bounced from DHS, Lutnick and Gabbard reportedly on the chopping block, Kent resigning directly over the war on Iran, a carousel of courtiers where fealty trumps know

how, leaving policy pocked with amateurs steering through live fire.

Courts under siege, wallets on fire

The chaos doesn’t stop at the executive branch. Trump and his allies have turned their fire on the judiciary, branding any federal judge who blocks executive actions on deportations, tariffs, or immigration as “rogue.” Calls for impeachment have come from Senator Cruz and House Speaker Johnson, while Bondi, before her fall, filed misconduct complaints against judges whose rulings crossed the administration.

Chief Justice Roberts pushed back firmly, warning that impeachment is not an appropriate tool simply because a president dislikes a court’s decision. Even prominent conservative legal voice J. Michael Luttig, a retired federal judge, condemned the effort as “contemptible,” arguing it strikes at the heart of constitutional checks and balances and undermines the independence of the judiciary.

Meanwhile, the Iran war’s tab hits home, with gas at $4.11 a gallon (up 38 percent), diesel nearing $6, and food prices climbing as shipping surcharges bite. Working-class families, the very voters Trump has long claimed to champion, are seething at the pump and the checkout line, watching a foreign policy sold as strength translate into everyday economic pain.

America is not just divided left-right anymore. It’s a multi-polar mess. Youth trust is at 15 percent, affective polarization has ballooned 30 points since 2000, and everyone is eyeing institutions as corrupt husks.

Overstretch and the long decline

Zoom out, and the imperial overstretch stares you in the face. With military misadventures, a national debt now soaring over $39 trillion, and a navy increasingly out-hulled by China’s 370-ship fleet, the United States is spread dangerously thin. The war on Iran served as the ultimate stress test, and the facade has finally cracked.

Deep corruption and sweeping purges have gutted the government’s competence and strategic expertise, internal factions have paralyzed its decision-making, and a weary, cynical public has largely tuned out.

While Tehran has displayed a level of strategic resilience and internal cohesion that has confounded Washington’s hawks, the United States drifts toward a slow, mismanaged decline. History rarely delivers neat, glorious endings for empires; they fray from within.