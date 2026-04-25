Water management needed to secure water rights for wetlands: DOE chief

TEHRAN – Although the increase in precipitation has increased hope to secure water rights for wetlands, it does not obviate the need for water management, the head of the Department of Environment has said.

Without sustainable management of water resources and consumption patterns, the temporary rise in water supply cannot prevent environmental crises, IRNA quoted Shina Ansari as saying.

Iran is an arid and semi-arid country that is always affected by climate change. Heavy rainfall this spring should not result in discarding the implementation of water management plans, Ansari noted.

To handle climate change impacts mid-term and long-term plans to reduce water consumption in agriculture and industry sectors, as well as manage water consumption, water recycling, and wastewater treatment systems, should be put on the agenda, she added.

Moreover, current rainfalls increase greenery and vegetation growth, which in turn enhances the possible frequency of fires in summer. Therefore, it is essential to be ready for any difficult situations in the future, the official highlighted.

Precipitation in the first month of the spring contributed to compensating for the lack of rainfall; currently, the recorded average rainfall is seven percent above the normal figure, the head of the Meteorological Organization has said.

Rainfall in spring significantly increased. Compared to the last year, the amount of rainfall doubled in most areas located in the northwest and west of the country, IRIB quoted Ahad Vazifeh as saying.

“Overall, the country has received 13 mm more rain in comparison to the long-term period of 30 years, the distribution of precipitation has been unequal, though,” Vazifeh noted.

Despite light snowfall in winter, low temperatures along with abundant rainfall increased the amount of snow in Alborz and Zagros heights, as well as the amount of water saved in dams.

Precipitation in the last month of winter and the first two weeks of spring was unprecedented in some provinces; in Ilam province, the received rainfall was the highest amount recorded over the past 76 years. The rainfall has been above normal in South Khorasan, Kerman, Hormozgan, south of Fars, and Bushehr provinces, he added.

In Tehran province, the lack of rainfall has dropped from -55 percent to -35 percent.

Rainfall is forecast to restart in the second month of the spring, particularly in the western half of the country.



MT/MG