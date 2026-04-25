IRCS receives Turkish consignment of humanitarian aid

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has received a consignment of humanitarian aid from Turkey, including medical supplies and serum.

The shipment was transported in 16 trucks to the Bazargan border, with coordination from the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ankara.

Upon arrival, the shipment will be handed over to the Food and Drug Organization for targeted distribution across pharmacies and healthcare centers nationwide.

The aid aims to support essential medical needs and improve patient access to critical treatments.

Following the outbreak of war on February 28, humanitarian shipments from different countries have been sent to Iran.

“We did not ask for aid from any country, but many countries volunteered to help us. The countries that volunteered for help consider its spiritual value more than its material value, and they say that the spiritual message of this aid is that we are together and we want to have a share in this defense,” IRNA quoted Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of the IRCS, as saying.

These countries included China, Tajikistan, Iraq, Turkey, India, Russia, Azerbaijan, Dagestan, and Uzbekistan.

Iran had also received the first consignment of humanitarian relief items from the International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (ICRC).

The shipment included 171 tons of essential items such as blankets, water containers, kitchen sets, tarpaulin cloths, hygiene parcels, solar lamps, buckets, and mattresses that were delivered by five trucks, IRNA reported.

The second supplies involving 9 trucks of essential goods are expected to be delivered to the Iranian Red Crescent Society in the coming weeks.

Moreover, 200 generators and 100 water pumps, purchased from the country’s market, were donated to the IRCS.

The two shipments will provide for the basic needs of 25,000 families.

The ICRC hopes to send more medical and essential assistance. The organization has also voiced readiness to boost cooperation with the IRCS in providing relief services and assistance to the people in need.

“We aim to extend support for the humanitarian efforts of the Iranian Red Crescent Society. Their committed response, particularly during difficult situations, is amazing. We are still committed to support their critical activities,” IRNA quoted, the ICRC representative to Iran, Vincent Cassard, as saying.



MT/MG