Trump administration has turned war with Iran into an insider trading scheme

TEHRAN- As the war with Iran drags on in the Persian Gulf, a new analysis argues that the Trump administration has turned the conflict into an insider trading scheme — with the president’s family and allies getting rich from high oil prices and prediction markets.

Writing for CounterPunch, Matthew Stevenson says Trump views the presidency as a casino. “Wars are now fought so that Trump insiders can get rich quick,” he writes.

According to the analysis, both Washington and Tehran benefit from expensive oil. Iran blockades the Strait of Hormuz; the US blockades Iran. The result? Oil prices are over $100 a barrel. “Make that win-win kaching sound,” Stevenson adds.

The article claims Trump uses his power to manipulate global energy markets. In exchange for billions flowing into Trump family businesses from oil?exporting states like Saudi Arabia and Persian Gulf sheikdoms, the president does “his insane best to drive the price of oil over $100?a?barrel by turning the Persian Gulf into a shooting gallery.”

Stevenson also points to insider trading rings among White House staff who “predict” Trump’s military moves. He notes that Trump can pardon anyone caught, including family members who cashed in cryptocurrency positions.

The piece draws parallels with Trump’s other ventures: a Gaza development scheme, a Venezuela oil takeover, and his meme coin $TRUMP.

“The template is there,” Stevenson concludes, “to monetize splendid little wars — clearly with more to follow.”