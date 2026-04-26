Iran academic Mahdieh Esfandyari: Enemy confronts Iranian civilization, not just Islamic Republic

TEHRAN – Mahdieh Esfandyari, a graduate of Al-Zahra University who was detained in France for approximately 14 months, has stated that the enemy's issue is not merely confrontation with the Islamic Republic, but rather a confrontation with Iranian civilization itself.

Speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony held in her honor at Al-Zahra University on Sunday, Esfandyari told IRNA: "As you know, we are in a situation where a serious confrontation exists. It has become clear that the issue is not just confrontation with the Islamic Republic, but also confrontation with Iranian civilization – a civilization in which science and the university are among its main pillars."

Esfandyari, who was arrested by French security authorities for posting content opposing the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, spent several months in prison. She was released based on an understanding between Tehran and Paris, under which France committed to her full release in exchange for the release of two French citizens.

Regarding attacks on academic institutions, she said: "Targeting scientific and university centers, and the martyrdom of students, shows that the enemy fears a conscious, educated, and knowledgeable Iranian — because these very people, through growth and development, bring pride to the country."

Reflecting on her personal experience abroad, Esfandyari cautioned against Western claims about women's freedom: "Freedom has various dimensions, and one of the most important is independence in choice and the ability to defend individual rights. As an Iranian woman who chooses to wear the hijab, I faced restrictions outside the country that contradict these claims."

She added, "If freedom means the right to choose one's clothing, then this right must be respected for everyone. Iranian girls should not think these approaches are meant to secure their rights. In some cases, this issue is used as a tool to weaken Iranian identity and civilization."