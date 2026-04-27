IRENA director-general explicitly condemns attack on Iran's energy infrastructure

TEHRAN- The official response from the Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to the letter from Iran's Minister of Energy regarding the damages caused by hostile attacks on the country's energy infrastructure has been received.

According to a Mehr News Agency report quoting the Ministry of Energy, following the letter from the Minister of Energy addressed to the Director General of IRENA concerning the damages from hostile attacks on the country's energy infrastructure, the official response from Francesco La Camera, Director General of this international body, was sent to the Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this response, the IRENA Director General, while explicitly condemning the attacks on energy infrastructure and civilian facilities, described these actions as a serious violation of national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the principles of international law, including the UN Charter.

He also emphasized the importance of protecting critical energy, water, and other civilian infrastructure, stating that these facilities are essential for stability, sustainable development, and the well-being of societies. Referring to his previous statements on recent developments in the region, he called for an immediate ceasefire and the initiation of constructive dialogues to achieve lasting peace.

The IRENA Director General further stressed the agency's ongoing commitment to supporting all member states in enhancing energy security, strengthening the resilience of energy systems, and accelerating the transition to sustainable energy.

Another part of this response referred to a message posted by Francesco La Camera on April 17, 2026, on the social network LinkedIn.

In that message, he strongly condemned attacks on energy infrastructure and civilian facilities. Expressing concern over regional developments and attacks against certain countries, including the United Arab Emirates as the host of the agency, he declared his full solidarity with the governments and people of affected countries and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

In that message, the IRENA Director General once again emphasized that attacks on critical energy and water infrastructure, in addition to threatening national security, have widespread consequences for global energy security, system resilience, and economic stability. He stressed the necessity of an immediate halt to hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is an intergovernmental organizationmandated to facilitate cooperation, advance knowledge, and promote the adoption and sustainable use of renewable energy. It is the first international organization to focus exclusively on renewable energy, addressing needs in both industrialized and developing countries. It was founded in 2009, and its statute entered into force on 8 July 2010. The agency is headquartered in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. The Director-General of IRENA is Francesco La Camera, a national of Italy. IRENA is an official United Nations observer.

IRENA aims to become the main driving force in promoting a transition towards the use of renewable energy on a global scale.

IRENA provides advice and support to governments on renewable energy policy, capacity building, and technology transfer. IRENA will also co-ordinate with existing renewable energy organizations, such as REN21.

EF/MA