Chinese readers welcome Martyr Leader’s memoir

TEHRAN – The Chinese translation of the book “The Pains that Changed into Gains,” memories of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has received a warm welcome from readers across China.

After the US-Israeli assault on Iranian soil on February 28 and the subsequent martyrdom of the nation’s leader, there has been a noticeable increase in public motivation across East Asia to learn more about the personality of Ayatollah Khamenei and to gain a deeper understanding of the Islamic Revolution, ILNA reported.

The People’s Republic of China, as the world’s most populous nation, continues to pursue long-term initiatives in scientific, cultural, and artistic cooperation with Iran. One such initiative is the publication of the Chinese translation of Ayatollah Khamenei’s memories, also known as “Cell No. 14”.

The book was introduced and made available to the Chinese market at the 30th Beijing International Book Fair through efforts led by the Cultural Attaché of the Embassy of Iran in China.

In addition to the printed version of this 359‑page book, a digital edition was recently published on China’s online reading platforms and has been met with broad reader enthusiasm.

The wide circulation of excerpts, presented as memoirs, notes, and unpretentious biographical passages of the Martyr Leader, across Chinese social media reflects this growing public interest in the digital sphere of China.

The book covers the first half of the life of Ayatollah Khamenei, from his early childhood all the way to the 1979 Islamic Revolution that brought the monarchical regime to an end in Iran.

In his book, the author skillfully transports readers to a tangible and realized space through simple yet comprehensive literature. The book's narrative is devoid of imposing or imaginative elements, resulting in a striking sense of concreteness and realization.

It is a remarkable saga of a young cleric blessed with an indomitable spirit who fights a dictatorial regime with his sermons and speeches as well as with his organizational abilities. He never loses hope despite being sent to prison and exile and finally emerges victorious against all odds.

The book serves as a source of inspiration to all activists around the globe who are trying to bring about social and political change.

It also contains unpublished photos of the Leader, his father, and his children, in addition to a photo collection of paintings related to the topics in the book.

The Persian edition of the book was published in 2019. It was a Persian translation of “Inna Ma as-Sabri Nasra” the Leader had written in Arabic. The memories were then compiled by the Iranian Arabic language scholar Mohammad-Ali Azarshab.

Since then, the English, Spanish, Portuguese, Urdu, and Bengali translations of the book have also been published.

SS/SAB

