Karkheh welcomes first yellow deer born this year

TEHRAN – Karkheh National Park in Khuzestan province has welcomed the first Persian yellow deer born in the current Iranian year, which started on March 21.

Following the outbreak of Myiasis disease, the parasitic infestation of the body by the larvae of fly species, which decimated the population of Persian yellow deer, the provincial DOE in Khuzestan province started the deer conservation and management program in the Iranian year 1393 (2014), IRIB quoted Mohammad-Javad Ashrafi, an official with the Department of Environment (DOE), as saying.

The program's main objective is to revive the species through managing diseases and implementing conservation strategies. It also aims to help preserve animals by breeding them in captivity and in a controlled environment, as well as in natural habitats.

The provincial department of environment (DOE) is implementing the deer conservation program round-the-clock in natural habitats, particularly with greater intensity during the breeding season.

Thanks to the effective implementation of the program, the number of Persian yellow deer has risen from 5 in the Iranian year 1398 (2019 – 2020), to 19 in 1405 (2025 -2026, Ashrafi added.

The official went on to say that based on collected evidence, more yellow deer are expected to be born this year.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, the Iranian yellow deer is categorized as an endangered species.

Almost half a century ago, it was thought that the yellow deer species was extinct in the world. However, about 50 years ago, four yellow deer were observed in Dez and Karkheh forests, the primary habitats of the Persian yellow deer. They were released in different regions of Iran for better reproduction.

The birth of the yellow deer has raised hopes for the revival of this unique animal species.



MT/MG