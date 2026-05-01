2027 World Cup Qualifiers: Iran basketball team fixtures confirmed

TEHRAN - FIBA has announced the schedule for Iran’s national team in the 2027 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

The Iranian side will travel to Jordan to play three crucial matches during the second and third windows.

After Iran’s match against Syria in the second window was postponed due to security conditions, the global basketball governing body released the finalized dates for Iran’s games.

Accordingly, Amman in Jordan has been selected as the host city for these windows, meaning Iran will play on neutral ground.

Iran’s match schedule:

June 29: Rescheduled match from Window 2 vs. Syria

July 2: Iran vs. Jordan

July 5: Iran vs. Syria

These games come at a critical time, as Iran have no room for slip-ups on their path to qualification. Advancing to the next stage will require full readiness and peak performance.