TEHRAN – Iran on April 30 marked the Persian Gulf National Day, commemorating a significant moment in 1622 when Safavid forces expelled Portuguese troops from the Strait of Hormuz, an event widely regarded in the country as a milestone in the restoration of sovereignty over its southern waters.

Observed annually on the 10th day of Ordibehesht in the Iranian calendar, the day highlights what officials and historians describe as the convergence of history, identity and state authority. It recalls the end of more than a century of Portuguese presence along Iran’s southern coasts and the reassertion of control over a key maritime corridor linking regional and global trade routes.

The commemoration is rooted in events that unfolded between April 21 and April 30, 1622, when Portuguese forces withdrew from positions they had held since the early 16th century. Historical accounts indicate the withdrawal was a gradual process lasting nine days, culminating in the end of Portugal’s military and commercial foothold in the region.

The campaign was carried out during the reign of Abbas I of Persia, who initiated a broader strategy to reclaim occupied territories and strengthen Iran’s military and administrative structures. Command of the operation was entrusted to Imam Qoli Khan, whose forces retook the Hormuz Island in 1621, paving the way for the subsequent expulsion of Portuguese troops from the wider region.

The Portuguese had established control over Hormuz in the early 1500s as part of a wider imperial strategy to dominate maritime trade between East and West. The island’s situation at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz made it a critical point for regulating shipping and commerce, allowing Portugal to exert influence over one of the most important trade arteries of the time.

Iranian authorities and scholars say the events of 1622 marked a turning point in restoring national authority over the Persian Gulf, a body of water whose name has been recorded in historical sources for centuries. Classical Greek historians such as Herodotus, Xenophon and Strabo referred to the waterway using terms associated with Persia, including the phrase “Persicus Sinus,” underscoring what Iranian sources describe as the longstanding usage of the name in global geographical literature.

In recent years, Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution formally designated the date as Persian Gulf National Day, incorporating it into the country’s official calendar. The move was described as an effort to preserve historical heritage and reinforce awareness of the waterway’s name and significance.

Officials say the observance serves not only as a remembrance of past events but also as an opportunity to highlight the Persian Gulf’s contemporary importance. Stretching along Iran’s southern coastline, the waterway remains a juncture of economic, cultural and geopolitical activity, encompassing historic ports, maritime routes and diverse ecosystems.

Particular attention is given to the Strait of Hormuz, described by analysts as one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. A significant share of global oil and gas shipments passes through the narrow passage, making its stability and security a matter of international concern.

Historically, control over the strait has been closely tied to influence over regional commerce. This dynamic, evident during the Portuguese presence in the 16th and 17th centuries, has persisted into the modern era, with global powers continuing to monitor developments in the area.

Iranian commentators emphasize that the Persian Gulf represents more than a strategic waterway, pointing to its role as a repository of cultural heritage, local traditions and environmental diversity. From ancient trade networks to coastal communities, the region has long been intertwined with the country’s broader civilizational identity.

So, the national day observance helps provide a framework for revisiting this legacy while reinforcing public awareness about the region’s historical and geopolitical role. It also reflects ongoing efforts to document and communicate narratives associated with the waterway amid what officials describe as occasional disputes over terminology in international discourse.

It is said the anniversary of the 1622 events, marked each year on April 30, continues to hold symbolic significance in Iran, representing what is seen domestically as the restoration of authority over one of the world’s most strategic maritime corridors and a reaffirmation of a name embedded in historical records across centuries.

AM