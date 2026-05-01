IRGC Aerospace Force chief: US warships' fate to be like that of US bases

TEHRAN — The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force has warned that US naval vessels in the region will meet the same fate as American military bases, as two senior US officials briefed President Donald Trump on Friday on new plans for potential military action against Iran.

Brigadier General Majid Mousavi addressed US Central Command on Thursday over reported plans for a "short and intense" series of strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure.

"You have seen the fate of your bases in the region; you will also see the fate of your warships," General Mousavi wrote in a social media post.

The Air Force commander's warning came after initial reports from Axios, citing two US officials, that CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine would brief President Trump. On Friday, May 1, it was reported that the two officials briefed the president for 45 minutes on new plans for potential military action against Iran.

According to the report, the briefing signals that Trump is seriously weighing a return to large-scale military attacks — either to break the stalemate in negotiations or to deliver what Axios described as "a final blow before ending the war."

CENTCOM, the report said, has devised a plan for a "short and intense" series of strikes on Iran, likely targeting infrastructure.

Another proposal presented to Trump reportedly focuses on "seizing control of part of the Strait of Hormuz to reopen it for commercial shipping" — an operation that could include ground forces.

"A further option previously discussed, and possibly to be raised again, is a special forces mission to secure Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium," the outlet speculated.

Axios quoted Trump as saying on Wednesday that he views a naval blockade of Iran as "somewhat more effective than bombing," though he remains open to military action if Iran does not yield.

General Mousavi issued a stark warning in response: "With painful, prolonged, and far-reaching strikes, we will respond to the enemy's operations — even if they are swift and brief — by the grace of God."

The Iranian Armed Forces executed decisive strikes for 41 days, targeting US and Israeli military assets in the region, after the two regimes launched terrorist strikes against Iran's top officials as well as military and civilian infrastructure.

The United States was forced to unilaterally declare a two-week ceasefire on April 8, allowing for negotiations in Islamabad. However, peace talks collapsed after the Americans could not achieve through diplomacy what they had failed to achieve through military aggression.

Ultimately, President Trump announced a naval blockade on Iranian ports, but the measure has left the American and European economies bleeding from runaway energy prices.

A high-ranking security source from the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters — the country's central war command — said on Wednesday that Tehran's patience with 'US piracy in the Sea of Oman' is wearing thin.

"The continued American maritime piracy and banditry in the form of a so-called 'naval blockade' will soon be met with practical and unprecedented action," the source said.