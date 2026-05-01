Iran demands compensation from regional states for role in US-Israeli aggression

TEHRAN – Iran's ambassador to the United Nations has called on several regional countries to provide compensation for damages caused by their complicity in the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, asserting that these states bear international responsibility for facilitating the attacks.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and President of the UN Security Council Jamal Fares Alrowaiei on April 30, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani rejected allegations raised by Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Jordan. He argued that those countries had ignored the "root causes" of the conflict and attempted to shift blame onto Iran, despite the unlawful military aggression carried out by the United States and the Israeli regime.

The ambassador maintained that the states in question must be held accountable and make "full reparation" for the material and moral damage inflicted on Iran.

Citing the latest statistics from the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Iravani reported that the aggressors' war crimes have resulted in the martyrdom of more than 3,375 individuals.

The ambassador rejected claims by the six Arab states that the attacks were not launched from their territories. He pointed to an April 16 press briefing in which CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper described Bahrain, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan as "exceptional teammates." Iravani also noted that the downing of a hostile airborne object over Iran in April 2026 suggested the participation of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as neither the US nor Israel deploys such objects.

Iravani argued that the alleged exercise of self-defense by these states does not meet the criteria of Article 51 of the UN Charter. Instead, he said their internationally wrongful acts qualify as aggression under UN General Assembly resolution 3314 (XXIX).