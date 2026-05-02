Spain calls for an end to war on Iran

TEHRAN- Spain's Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, has called for an end to the war against Iran and stressed the need to include Lebanon in any potential agreement.

Albares said his country supports ongoing efforts in this regard and has conveyed this message to his Iranian counterpart.

He described the situation in southern Lebanon as similar to what happened in Gaza, calling it a case of "military and political diplomacy," and noted that this reality is preventing residents from returning to their land.

Regarding US military bases in Spain, Albares stated that despite President Donald Trump's threats to withdraw forces, the bases remain operational. He emphasized that any final decision on the basis remains subject to Spain's sovereignty.