‘Providing access to vaccines, medicines a universal responsibility’

TEHRAN – The head of the communicable diseases department of the ministry of health has highlighted that providing access to vaccines and medicines during crises is a universal responsibility.

The outbreak of most of the diseases has been managed during the same period, Qobad Moradi said, referring to challenges and limitations caused by the US-Israeli war against Iran.

The two main missions of the communicable diseases department include providing preventive services, including vaccination and treatment of infectious diseases, and disease surveillance for early detection and timely intervention, ISNA quoted Qobadi as saying.

Predicting potential risks, before the beginning of the war, the health ministry provided and distributed the vaccines and medicines needed for communicable diseases to reduce vulnerability, the official added.

Later, a crisis management headquarters was formed to oversee the situations and address the problems.

During the 40-day war, more than 700,000 doses of vaccines were provided to the target groups across the country, and no major disruptions in the provision of these services were reported.

According to Moradi, some 20,000 patients are infected with HIV, and 6,000 people have TB infections, received necessary care, which demonstrates the resilience and sustainability of Iran’s health system even in times of war and crisis.

Referring to the country’s blockade by the US, Qobadi said limited access to essential medicines and vaccines is the main challenge ahead. If the same situation persists, it will not only affect the health of the Iranian people, but the health of the region and the world, as infectious diseases know no borders.

High vaccination coverage in Iran

High vaccination coverage in Iran is considered one of the most important accomplishments of the country’s health system, which has led to the control and elimination of many infectious diseases and to the establishment of collective immunity, Mehr news agency quoted Alireza Raeisi, an official with the health ministry, as saying.

However, regional developments and population shifts underscore the need to maintain immunization programs more than ever, he added.

The official made the remarks on the occasion of the World Immunization Program, being held from April 24 to 30 under the theme ‘For every generation, vaccines work’.

Elaborating on the country’s health system’s achievements, the official said during the 40-day US-Israeli war, a total of 164,000 children received their needed vaccinations.

Despite all restrictions and difficult situations of the imposed war, the health ministry did not fail to provide public health services, which highlights the dedication, tireless efforts, and unwavering commitment of health staff.

The national vaccination program in Iran includes 13 vaccines, and the country is following developed countries with an average of 17 vaccines in their national vaccination programs, Mostafa Qanei, the secretary general of the Biotechnology Development Headquarters, said in January.

Knowledge-based companies are operating to produce the four vaccines that are not included in the national vaccination program, he added.

Uterus, influenza, meningococcus and pneumococcal conjugate are the four vaccines that have not been produced domestically.

