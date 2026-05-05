Potential Yazdani–Sadulaev showdown planned in Russia

TEHRAN — Russian wrestling media are reporting that the country's federation is looking to stage a series of high-profile exhibition bouts between Iranian and Russian stars on Russian soil.

Several Russian wrestling outlets say the Russian Wrestling Federation is planning marquee matchups between top names from both countries as part of a Professional Wrestling League (PWL) event in Russia.

If finalized, organizers intend to invite Hassan Yazdani to compete at 97 kg, setting up another blockbuster clash with Abdulrashid Sadulaev — the eight-time world and Olympic champion known as the "Russian Tank" — in front of a home crowd in Russia.

In addition, with Zaur Uguev, a four-time world and Olympic champion, reportedly targeting a move to 65 kg for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Russian officials are also planning to invite Rahman Amouzad, world champion and Olympic silver medalist, to face him at 65 kg.

Reports indicate that Russian organizers are aiming to schedule these highly anticipated bouts for the summer season.