Araghchi labels Trump’s ‘Project Freedom’ a ‘project deadlock’

TEHRAN - Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has taken a jab at US President Donald Trump over his so-called “Project Freedom” campaign, which aims to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump announced on Sunday that the United States would “guide” stranded ships through the Strait of Hormuz under the campaign. US Central Command (CENTCOM) also said approximately 15,000 American service members, guided-missile destroyers, and more than 100 aircraft would participate in the operation.

US naval forces attempted to enforce the campaign on Monday, but Iran kept the Strait of Hormuz closed and did not allow any vessels to transit the strategic waterway. Iranian naval forces fired missiles and drones toward US warships approaching the Strait.

In a message on X on Tuesday, Araghchi said, “Project Freedom is Project Deadlock.”

The top Iranian diplomat stressed that “there is no military solution to a political crisis.” He warned the US and the UAE to “be wary of being dragged back into a quagmire by ill-wishers.”

Iran asserted full control of the Strait of Hormuz at the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28. Iran maintained its control after the US imposed a naval blockade in mid-April following a ceasefire that paused the conflict.

Tehran has warned that Tel Aviv is emboldening the US to renew the war. Iranian officials have stated that the country is open to talks but will give a crushing response to any new act of aggression.

In line with Iran’s diplomatic approach, Araghchi is now in China, where he is holding high-level talks with Chinese officials to discuss regional and global issues.

