Ministers of industry, economy, labor emphasize urgent support for production

TEHRAN- In a joint meeting between the Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade and the Ministers of Economic Affairs and Finance, and Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare, the latest state of the country's production, the damages caused by the third imposed war, and the most significant obstacles facing the industry and production sectors were reviewed.

According to IRNA, citing the portal of the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade, during this meeting attended by Seyyed Mohammad Atabak (Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade), Seyyed Ali Madanizadeh (Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance), and Ahmad Meydari (Minister of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare), a comprehensive report on the conditions of industrial and production units was presented. Challenges in the areas of finance, insurance, and resource supply were discussed.

The Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining and sustaining production, declared: "Tax and insurance supports, along with expediting the payment of bank facilities, must be prioritized in the programs of the government and relevant bodies."

He also highlighted the need to rebuild damaged units, stating: "The mechanisms for reconstruction must be designed and implemented smoothly, quickly, and without any bureaucracy within the relevant institutions to facilitate the process of returning these units to the production cycle."

Following this meeting, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, as the body responsible for financing, committed to developing and implementing action plans and support mechanisms in the form of financing tools and other facilitative methods to prevent production decline and accelerate the reconstruction of damaged units.

Madanizadeh, the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, while appreciating the efforts of the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade, emphasized the need to formulate and complete supportive measures and ensure greater coordination among executive bodies to back the production sector, and gave his favorable promise.

Similarly, Meydari, the Minister of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare, gave his favorable promise to resolve the insurance issues of production units and facilitate related processes.

Facility payments and currency supply for industrial units

In a separate meeting between the Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade and the Governor of the Central Bank, strategies to support the country's production and industrial units were examined, with an emphasis on facilitating facility payments and currency supply.

According to the portal of the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade, in this meeting attended by Seyyed Mohammad Atabak, Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade, and Abdolnaser Hemmati, Governor of the Central Bank, a report on the needs of production units and industries for the continuity and sustainability of production was presented. Furthermore, the currency problems of these units and the necessity of financing and granting facilities were discussed.

Subsequently, the Governor of the Central Bank, emphasizing the importance of supporting the production sector, announced: Based on the introduction by the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade, the necessary facilities in rials will be paid to production units.

He also emphasized the Central Bank's readiness for greater cooperation in the field of supplying and allocating the currency needed by production units, especially for supplying raw materials, and reported that the necessary assistance will be provided in this area.

In this meeting, the need to take effective measures to resolve the currency problems of the country's production units and industries was also emphasized, in order to provide the groundwork for the continuity of activity and growth of production.

On April 28, Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade, emphasizing that capital and facilities must be directed toward production, had stated that industrial and production units need liquidity to revive and sustain their production lines.

According to a report by IRNA from the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade, Seyyed Mohammad Atabak said in a meeting with members of the Economic Committee of the Islamic Consultative Assembly: "The priority of this ministry is to support small and medium-sized units, and these units are the driving engine of employment in the country."

Referring to a package to support industries, he emphasized: "Prioritization of industries has been carried out based on national necessities, and the allocation of credits is also based on this."

The Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade added: "These facilities must be used to keep the wheels of production turning. Therefore, a change in approach to liquidity management and credit distribution must be considered so that the industrial sector can secure raw materials for production."

Stating that without injecting large-scale liquidity and fundamentally solving the problems of the industrial sector, production units will face difficulties, he clarified: "In this regard, we need the cooperation of the Islamic Consultative Assembly and relevant institutions, including the Central Bank."

Atabak emphasized facilitating the clearance of goods and reminded: "We are pursuing the demands of the private sector in the economic committee of the Central Bank to accelerate clearance by removing obstacles."

Also on May 1, the Vice President for Rural Development and Deprived Areas of the country said that the government, by forming a National Post-War Reconstruction Headquarters, has prioritized supporting home-based, rural, and war-affected businesses.

According to an IRNA report, Abdolkarim Hosseinzadeh said: "One of the clear orders of the President is that we should be among the people; it makes no difference whether in times of peace or during war."

He added: "A notable point is that a large part of these projects were initiated by the efforts and capabilities of the villagers themselves. These plans in the fields of healthcare, sports, and administration are valuable and promising projects, and we will do our utmost to complete them."

The Vice President continued: "In this regard, the National Post-War Reconstruction Headquarters for villages, deprived areas, and nomadic tribes has been formed, and in its meetings, all rural businesses damaged by the war will be covered by government support so that the people can continue their activities with hope, resilience, and a patriotic spirit."

He emphasized in conclusion: "In these days, the people have shown that they are more pioneering than us officials in patriotism and love of the homeland, and our duty is to truly appreciate them. The visits will continue, and in the final wrap-up session, executive decisions for the counties and the reviewed projects will be made."

MA