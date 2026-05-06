“Beethoven” musical play on stage in Shiraz 

TEHRAN - The musical play “Beethoven,” written and directed by Javad Molania, is currently on stage at Shiraz’s Ehsan Hall, featuring prominent Iranian actors Gelareh Abbasi and Siavash Cheraghipour.

The play, which has enjoyed successful runs in Tehran and various other cities across Iran, offers a theatrical portrait of the life and legacy of the world-renowned German composer, Ludwig van Beethoven, ISNA reported on Wednesday.

Throughout its previous performance seasons, the play was accompanied by distinguished actors such as Leili Rashidi, Nazanin Keivani, and Masoud Mirtaheri having previously portrayed roles in the production.

As a biographical musical, “Beethoven” aims to provide the audience with an intimate look at the struggles and triumphs of the legendary composer through a blend of drama and music.

Ludwig van Beethoven was the revolutionary bridge between the structured elegance of the Classical era and the passionate depths of Romanticism. Born in Bonn in 1770, he did not just follow the footsteps of giants like Mozart and Haydn—he stomped his own path, expanding the symphony, the sonata, and the quartet into forms that could express the full spectrum of human emotion. His early works crackle with a defiant energy that signaled to the world that music was no longer just background entertainment for aristocrats, but a profound, personal statement of the human spirit.

Perhaps the most extraordinary chapter of his life was his heroic battle against his own biology: the onset of deafness in his late twenties. Instead of surrendering to silence, Beethoven entered a period of astonishing productivity, "hearing" complex harmonies and massive orchestral textures entirely within his mind. His struggle reveals a man who chose to live for his art against all odds, proving that true genius is not limited by physical boundaries. It remains one of history's greatest testaments to resilience that some of his most triumphant and joyful compositions were written when he was in near-total silence.

Today, Beethoven’s legacy is woven into the very fabric of global culture, from the iconic, fate-knocking four notes of the Fifth Symphony to the soaring "Ode to Joy" in his Ninth. He redefined the composer as an independent artist and a philosopher who could grapple with themes of universal brotherhood and freedom. Whether heard in a grand concert hall or a modern film score, his works continue to inspire a sense of awe.

SAB/