Trade delegation from Ardebil province travels to Baku

TEHRAN- A trade delegation from Ardebil province, led by Hossein Pir-Moazen, Vice President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce and head of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Chamber of Commerce, departed for Baku with the aim of deepening economic cooperation, facilitating and developing trade exchanges, and enhancing bilateral economic relations.

In line with strengthening cross-border economic ties and developing trade interactions between Iran and neighboring countries, a high-ranking trade delegation from Ardebil province, in cooperation with the International Affairs Department of the Iran Chamber of Commerce and the Embassy of Iran in Baku, left for Baku under the leadership of Hossein Pir-Moazen, Vice President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce and head of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Chamber of Commerce.

This delegation, composed of a group of prominent traders, businessmen, and managers from relevant executive bodies, has traveled to the Republic of Azerbaijan with the goal of maximizing the use of the province's border capacities, relying on authorities delegated by the government, deepening economic cooperation, facilitating and developing trade exchanges, and elevating the level of bilateral economic relations.

According to the plans made, key objectives of this trip include holding specialized meetings, conducting targeted negotiations with Azerbaijani counterparts, identifying new cooperation opportunities, providing the necessary groundwork for the supply and import of goods, and visiting several exhibitions.

This action is taken in line with the country's macro policies in the field of economic diplomacy, aiming to effectively support private sector activists, increase the level of regional trade, and make optimal use of Ardebil province's geo-economic position.

It is worth mentioning that 30 orders for goods registration have so far been completed in connection with this country, part of which has entered the implementation phase. The import process for these items is continuously being pursued and operationalized using the strategic border capacities of Ardebil province.

EF/MA