Iranian tennis player withdraws from final against Israeli opponent

TEHRAN – Iranian tennis player Hana Shabanpour withdrew from the final of the J60 Turkey World Tour, declining to compete against an Israeli opponent.

Shabanpour, representing Iran in the women’s doubles event, had advanced to the final alongside her Turkish partner, Samiye Idil Ozkeresteci, after an impressive run in the tournament.

However, upon learning that their opponents in the final would be Israel’s Margarita Aktuganova and Russia’s Eva Sultanova, Shabanpour decided to withdraw from the match.

She cited solidarity with the oppressed children of Minab School and the victims of U.S.-Israeili attacks as the reason for her decision.