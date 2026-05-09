TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has strongly condemned the recent attacks on Iran’s historical and cultural sites by the US and the Zionist regime, describing such actions as a blatant violation of international law and a destructive campaign against the civilization and identity of nations.

During an inspection of the damaged sections of the Saadabad Palace Complex on Friday, the President emphasized the necessity of safeguarding Iran’s collective memory, CHTN reported.

He assessed the extent of the destruction caused during the recent aggression and issued immediate directives for the professional restoration of the site.

Highlighting the pivotal role of cultural heritage in solidifying national identity, Pezeshkian stated, "Targeting historical monuments is an organized assault on the roots of identity and the civilizational continuity of a people. Such acts are in direct contradiction with humanitarian principles and international conventions governing the protection of cultural property."

During the visit, a comprehensive report was presented to the President detailing the damages inflicted upon various parts of the complex, most notably the Jomhouri Building. As a key diplomatic venue, the building has historically hosted high-level bilateral meetings, the signing of international cooperation agreements, and joint press conferences with foreign heads of state.

Pezeshkian underscored the importance of preserving the country’s diplomatic and cultural capacities, ordering that restoration efforts begin immediately. He stressed that the process must be carried out with the highest technical and professional standards by specialized heritage experts.

Furthermore, the President called for the meticulous documentation of all damages to initiate legal proceedings in international forums. He categorized this pursuit as a national responsibility to defend Iran’s civilizational heritage and to counter global trends that threaten the cultural sovereignty of nations.

The Ramadan War has left a painful mark on Iran’s architectural and historical landscape. Iranian cultural and historical sites sustained serious structural damage during the aggression by the US and the Zionist regime. This targeted strikes on these venues are viewed by many as a deliberate attempt to dismantle the physical settings where the country’s sovereign diplomacy and international relations were forged.

Beyond the immediate loss of infrastructure, the targeting of such landmarks represents a grave violation of the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property. Iranian officials and cultural experts have characterized these acts not merely as collateral damage of war, but as a systematic civilizational assault aimed at erasing the collective memory and historical continuity of the Iranian people. By striking at sites that represent centuries of Persian heritage and governance, the aggressors have sought to demoralize the nation by undermining the very foundations of its cultural and national identity.

In the face of this cultural tragedy, the Iranian government has prioritized the preservation and restoration of damaged sites as a matter of national security and pride. Moreover, Tehran is preparing a comprehensive legal dossier to be presented to international bodies, seeking to hold the perpetrators accountable for what it defines as war crimes against the shared heritage of humanity, asserting that the nation’s civilizational roots remain indestructible despite the physical toll of the conflict.

The Saadabad Cultural-Historical Complex in Tehran, stands as a sprawling testament to Iran's rich and complex modern history. Spanning over 110 hectares, the estate was originally established as a summer residence for the Qajar royalty in the 19th century before being significantly expanded during the Pahlavi era to include eighteen majestic palaces and villas. Each building within the complex, such as the grand White Palace and the intricate Green Palace, showcases a unique blend of traditional Persian craftsmanship and European architectural influences, surrounded by ancient qanats and diverse botanical gardens that make it one of the most significant cultural landmarks in the capital.

In the contemporary era, Saadabad has transcended its role as a mere historical museum to become a vital center for Iranian diplomacy and statecraft. It is now managed by Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts and includes several museums displaying royal furniture, artworks, carpets and historical objects. The complex, particularly the Jomhouri Building, serves as a prestigious venue for hosting foreign dignitaries, signing international treaties, and conducting high-level political summits. Because of this dual identity—as both a guardian of the nation’s imperial heritage and a functioning seat of modern diplomatic activity—the recent damage it sustained has resonated deeply across the country. The ongoing restoration efforts represent more than just a physical repair of architectural treasures; they are a symbolic act of resilience, ensuring that the complex continues to bridge Iran’s storied past with its active role on the global stage.

SAB/