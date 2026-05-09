7000-year-old Iron Age traces found in Qarchak’s Tepe Ferdows

TEHRAN – Once dismissed as a wasteland and a dumping ground for refuse, the historical Tepe Ferdows in Qarchak has emerged as a civilizational cornerstone, revealing secrets of the Iron Age.

However, experts warn that without immediate intervention, this 7,000-year-old gateway to Central Plateau history may crumble into oblivion, Mehr reported on Saturday.

Archaeological excavations indicate that the site dates back to the 5th and 6th millennia BC. The discovery of advanced pottery kilns and sophisticated pottery wheels—equipped with animal-horn cylinders—has stunned researchers, offering a rare glimpse into the industrial and social complexities of ancient inhabitants during the Iron Age, the report added.

Despite its immense historical value, conservation efforts have remained stagnant since the mid-2000s. Majid Jalehnia, head of the Cultural Heritage Department of Qarchak, noted that while the last excavation season in 2007 yielded significant artifacts now housed in the National Museum of Iran, plans to transform the mound into a site museum have failed to materialize.

"The proposal for a site museum required substantial funding, preliminary studies, and the resolution of private ownership issues surrounding the mound," Jalehnia explained. "Unfortunately, due to financial constraints and legal hurdles regarding adjacent private lands, no executive plan was ever launched."

Currently, Tepe Ferdows stands unprotected, vulnerable to both the elements and human encroachment. Jalehnia warned that natural erosion caused by rainfall, coupled with unauthorized construction in the vicinity, is leading to the gradual collapse of the mound’s structures. "There is no constant or continuous monitoring of these historical remains," he lamented.

Tepe Ferdows is more than just an archaeological site; it is a symbol of ancient Iranian civilization that holds the potential to become a major destination for researchers and tourists alike. However, the transition from a neglected mound to a preserved heritage site remains impossible without a dedicated budget and a robust management strategy.

"If future generations are to understand their true history, special attention must be paid to the protection and restoration of these relics. Without serious government support, this invaluable heritage may be lost forever," Jalehnia explained.

The Iron Age represents a pivotal era in human history, characterized by the widespread adoption of iron for toolmaking and weaponry, replacing the softer and more expensive bronze. This technological leap, which began at different times across the globe facilitated deeper agricultural expansion, more efficient construction, and significant shifts in military tactics. Beyond metallurgy, this period was marked by the rise of complex urban centers and a profound transformation in social hierarchies, as communities adapted to the newfound power of iron-based economies and the increased efficiency it brought to daily life.

In the context of the Iranian Plateau, the Iron Age is traditionally divided by archaeologists into three or four distinct phases, beginning approximately around 1500 BCE. Unlike the preceding Bronze Age, the Iranian Iron Age saw the emergence of unique cultures across the highlands and central plains, moving away from the dominance of lowland city-states. Sites such as Tepe Sialk and Marlik provide critical evidence of this transition. This era is particularly noted for its "Grey Ware" pottery and distinctive burial customs, reflecting a society that was increasingly innovative, artistically expressive, and technically skilled in managing resources.

The latter half of the Iron Age in Iran laid the foundational groundwork for the emergence of the great Persian empires, most notably the Medes and the Achaemenids. This period witnessed a significant consolidation of power and the formation of early state structures that would eventually govern vast territories. The archaeological record from this time reveals a sophisticated understanding of fortified architecture and flourishing trade networks that connected the Iranian Plateau with Mesopotamia and beyond. By the end of this age, the fusion of local technological advancements with social organization had shaped a distinct Iranian identity that would dominate the political and cultural landscape of the ancient world for centuries.

SAB/