TEHRAN – Hezbollah has waged a series of operations against the Zionist regime in response to an Israeli airstrike on Beirut.

The Lebanese resistance movement announced that it targeted the Zionist regime’s Sharaga base (the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade command and the location of the Egoz unit), south of the Nahariya settlement, with a barrage of specialized rockets.

Hezbollah further announced that its resistance fighters targeted the Israeli Meron surveillance and air operations command base in “northern occupied Palestine with a swarm of loitering drones.”

On Wednesday evening, the Zionist regime launched an airstrike that hit a residential building in Beirut’s southern suburb, known as Dahieh.

It was the first attack to hit Dahieh since the announcement of a so-called ceasefire in Lebanon on April 16.

Since then, Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) have continued to wage daily aggression in southern Lebanon. Entire villages have been destroyed, in measures similar to the ones deployed by the IOF in Gaza. Rights groups say the Israeli actions in southern Lebanese villages amount to war crimes. In the latest Zionist aggression, dozens are feared dead in the southern Lebanese village of Saksakiyeh after an Israeli strike deliberately targeted a building that was housing forcibly displaced families from the southern Lebanese town of Jebchit.

According to the regime’s media, the Zionist command center coordinated the Beirut attack with the U.S. administration, which approved it. It further highlights how far-fetched it is to believe the United States could serve as any kind of guarantor for a truce with the Zionist occupation regime. Some Lebanese officials insist that a truce with the Israeli regime via Washington is the only path to Lebanon’s liberation, but critics disagree.

Critics argue that seeking sovereignty with the U.S. as a guarantor only encourages Israel to escalate its aggression. This has been evident in besieged Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and more recently in Syria. The Israeli regime remains the staunchest U.S. ally in West Asia and Washington continues to arm and defend it unconditionally, leaving any truce brokered by America fundamentally unbalanced from the start.

Following the Beirut attack, Hezbollah once again demonstrated that it neither retaliates immediately nor hastily, instead taking several carefully planned days to prepare its strikes against the IOF.

Also, in response to the aggression on Beirut’s southern suburb, Hezbollah resistance fighters targeted an IOF military vehicle, a D9 bulldozer, three Merkava tanks, and a newly established command center with drones, achieving direct hits. An IOF Humvee vehicle structure with a loitering glider was observed burning.

Furthermore, Hezbollah drone attacks targeted IOF soldiers in the town of Rashaaf, as well as another gathering of IOF soldiers in the town of Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese resistance front also announced it targeted an IOF gathering at the Iskandaruna checkpoint in Al-Bayyada with a dive drone, achieving a direct hit. It also bombarded a concentration of IOF vehicles and soldiers near the cemetery of Bint Jbeil town with a rocket barrage and artillery shells.

In other statements, Hezbollah reported that its fighters targeted IOF vehicles advancing from Rashaaf towards the outskirts of Hadatha with artillery shells, forcing them to retreat. Additionally, a gathering of IOF soldiers in the Labbouneh area was hit with a dive drone, resulting in a confirmed hit.

In total, Hezbollah waged 26 military operations in 24 hours and emphasized that its resistance forces will continue to confront the IOF along the Lebanese-Palestinian border, targeting soldiers and vehicle concentrations and setting ambushes for IOF soldiers, all in defense of Lebanon and its people and in response to the Israeli aggression.

These operations come as the occupation regime persists in violating the ceasefire and truce with Lebanon, targeting civilians, medical teams, and homes in various areas of southern Lebanon, resulting in scores of civilian fatalities and injuries.

The IOF has announced that two more soldiers were injured, one seriously, as a result of a direct hit by an explosive drone in Ras al-Naqoura near the Lebanese border. Israeli media reported that large forces were dispatched to the area following the explosion.

In a separate incident, an additional IOF soldier was wounded when explosive drones targeted the area where the occupying forces were conducting operations.

Israel’s Channel 15 stated, “Once again, Hezbollah strikes with an explosive drone inside Israeli territory, inflicting casualties on the army.”

An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed that Hezbollah had recently launched rockets and mortar shells toward the IOF in southern Lebanon, while notably avoiding any mention of drones.

Two Israeli officials have expressed growing concern over the capabilities of Hezbollah’s drones, warning of a scenario involving large-scale drone attacks from Lebanon and Gaza.

David Azoulay, head of the Metula local council, told Israel’s Channel 13, “Hezbollah’s drones are their F-35 aircraft,” referring to their effectiveness and impact on the ground.

Meanwhile, Alon Davidi, the mayor of the Sderot settlement, stated, “I don’t know what would happen if 1,000 explosive drones were launched from Gaza towards us.”

Hezbollah has once again demonstrated its ability to resist the Israeli heinous war crimes. With an abundant supply of weapons, it can strike the regime’s bases using long-range missiles. Meanwhile, its cheap yet effective fiber-optic drones continue to outmatch Israel’s advanced air defense systems.