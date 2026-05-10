Nigerien minister of public health lauds IRCS services

TEHRAN – Niger’s Minister of Public Health, Colonel-Major Garba Hakimi, has commended the high-quality health services offered at a medical center affiliated with the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) in Niamey, capital of Niger.

Accompanied by Ali Tiztak, the Iranian Ambassador to Nigeria, the official paid a visit to the center on Friday, on the occasion of World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2026, which is observed annually on May 8, the IRCS website reported.

The two sides highlighted the need to boost cooperation, particularly in the health sector.

IRCS to act as regional rescue, relief training hub

Thanks to the high capabilities of the IRCS and its remarkable achievements over the past years, particularly during the US-Israel war against the country, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has decided to choose the IRCS as the regional hub for rescue and relief training, the head of the IRCS has said.

This responsibility highlights global trust in the experiences, commitments, and capabilities of the IRCS, Mehr news agency quoted Pirhossein Kolivand as saying.

An IFRC delegation, led by Xavier Castellanos Mosquera, the IFRC undersecretary-general for national society development and operations coordination, is paying a field visit to the civilian areas, such as residential units and medical centers like Gandi hospital that were targeted and devastated by the United States and Israeli regime during the imposed 40-day war. The delegation is accompanied by Kolivand.

Holding a meeting on April 23, the officials also discussed the devastating impacts of sanctions on rescue services and people’s health.

Condemning the inhumane measures of the aggressors, Mosquera highlighted the importance of legal action in international forums, and explicitly that would carry the Iranian nation’s voice for justice to the ears of the world.

The official also lauded the IRCS relief services and efforts, including quick responding to crises and deploying relief workers, attracting volunteers, providing public trainings, rehabilitation and social services, as well as distributing medicines and medical tools, effectively and precisely.

Recruiting rescuers that ride horses, establishing helal (crescent) houses, and expanding neighborhood-based services were among IRCS initiatives that, according to Mosquera, should be introduced as successful models to other national societies.

The IFRC has put the priority on showcasing the IFRC's capabilities, specialized staff, and professional volunteers to international societies.

Mosquera officially asked the IRCS to share its valuable experiences with other societies to help them enhance their global preparedness and operational capacity, which further underlines the role and inspiring position of the IRCS in the international arena.

“The Iranian Red Crescent Society is our reliable global partner; the international societies should know that during the 40-day [US-Israeli imposed] war, more than 100,000 rescuers volunteered to provide relief services,” IRNA quoted Castellanos Mosquera as saying on April 19.

MT/MG