Earthquakes down by 44% in a month yr/yr

TEHRAN – A total of 247 earthquakes hit Iran over the past calendar month, from March 21 to April 20, indicating a 44 percent drop compared to 558 earthquakes that struck Iran in the first month of the spring last year.

Statistically, 237 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3, 29 earthquakes with a magnitude between 3 and 4, and 8 earthquakes with a magnitude between 4 and 5, have occurred in the country, IRNA reported.

Among the provinces of the country, Khorasan Razavi experienced the highest number of earthquakes, with 36, followed by Kerman with 32, and North Khorasan with 29 earthquakes. During the same period, one out of the five earthquakes that hit Tehran province had a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale.

Of the total quakes, two had a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale, which occurred on April 10 in Khuzestan and April 11 in Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad provinces.

Compared to a month earlier, the number of earthquakes recorded across the country in the first month of spring has also been in a downward trend, decreasing from 403 to 247.

From February 20 to March 20, statistically, 333 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3; 53 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 and 4; and 17 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4 and 5 occurred in the country.

Of the total quakes, one had a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale, which occurred on February 27 in Kermanshah province.

Among the provinces of the country, Fars, with 64, experienced the highest number of earthquakes, followed by Khorasan Razavi and Kerman provinces with 41 and 37 earthquakes, respectively.

During the same period, five earthquakes hit Tehran province.

A total of 2,380 earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 2.5 on the Richter scale were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2025–March 2026) according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran, Mehr news agency reported.

Out of recorded earthquakes, 910 had a magnitude greater than 3, 130 had a magnitude greater than 4, and 15 had a magnitude greater than 5 on Richter scales.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran, but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world’s earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.

MT/MG