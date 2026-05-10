Leader issues new directives in meeting with Iran’s top commander

TEHRAN – In a meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Ali Abdollahi, presented a comprehensive report on the readiness of the Armed Forces.

The report covered the operational status of the Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Law Enforcement Forces, border guards, the Ministry of Defense, and the Basij volunteer forces.

Major General Abdollahi stated that all Iranian forces are at a high level of preparedness in terms of combat morale, defensive and offensive readiness, strategic planning, and the necessary equipment and weaponry to counter hostile actions by American and Zionist enemies.

He warned that any strategic miscalculation, aggression, or attack by adversaries would be met with a swift, powerful, and decisive response.

The top commander also conveyed assurances on behalf of the Armed Forces to the Leader, saying they remain fully committed to following his orders and will defend, to their last breath, the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, Iran’s territory, sovereignty, national interests, and the proud Iranian nation.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed appreciation for the country’s courageous and capable Armed Forces. Referring to his previous guidance during the war of aggression imposed by the US and the Israeli regime, the Leader noted that it had led—by divine grace—to victories and prevented enemies from achieving their evil objectives.

The Leader also issued new, forward-looking directives to ensure the continuation of operations and to reinforce a firm and effective response to any external threat.