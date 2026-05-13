Khamenei's martyrdom: A common loss for Iran and Iraq

TEHRAN- Hujjat-ul Islam wal-Muslimin Seyyed Ahmad Safi, the custodian of the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali in Najaf, stated during a joint meeting with Alireza Zakani, the Mayor of Tehran, that the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution is a common tragedy for the peoples of Iran and Iraq.

The custodian of the Alawite shrine emphasized: "We have gone through very difficult days, especially the day when the news of the Leader's martyrdom was announced throughout the Islamic world."

He further expressed hope, saying: "Our hope in god is that these difficult days will ultimately lead to victory for the truth."