Kerman advances bid for UNESCO recognition of historic urban area

TEHRAN - Authorities in Kerman are moving forward with plans to seek UNESCO World Heritage recognition for a 70-hectare section of the city’s historical core, provincial officials said on Saturday.

Ali-Asghar Zakeri, deputy governor-general for civil affairs in Kerman province, said the overall boundaries of the proposed historical zone had been approved, but additional reviews were needed to confirm the historical authenticity of most buildings within the designated area.

Speaking during a meeting on the progress of the proposed registration of Kerman’s cultural and historical zone, Zakeri said consultants working on the province’s tourism master plan would conduct a detailed reassessment of the site.

“The general framework of the 70-hectare historical zone has been approved, but the tourism master plan consultant must carry out a detailed review to ensure that the majority of the buildings possess historical authenticity,” Zakeri said.

According to Zakeri, around 70% of the buildings within the proposed zone must hold recognized historical value in order to strengthen the nomination process for international registration.

He said all future restoration work and construction projects in the area should follow cultural heritage guidelines and maintain architectural consistency with the surrounding historical fabric.

“In historical districts, any new construction must be compatible with the historical identity and architecture of the area,” he said.

Zakeri also called for strengthening the cultural heritage protection unit to prevent demolition and unauthorized alterations within the historical district.

Kerman province officials said the provincial administration would support efforts by cultural heritage authorities to prepare the UNESCO nomination dossier.

“Our goal is not only the registration of monuments, but preserving a civilization in West Asia,” Zakeri said.

He added that Kerman possessed “civilizational authenticity” and that efforts to preserve and restore the province’s historical fabric represented part of the revival of an ancient civilization.

The deputy governor also urged municipalities to avoid using construction materials and urban elements considered incompatible with historical districts.

He said even postal signs and building markers in heritage areas should incorporate traditional features such as tilework in order to distinguish historical buildings from modern structures.

Officials at the meeting emphasized that the preservation of heritage sites required long-term management beyond national or international registration.

“Experience has shown that national or international registration of a site is easier than preserving and managing it,” Zakeri said.

He also called for greater participation by the private sector in restoration projects, saying investors and large economic enterprises should take part in the rehabilitation of historical neighborhoods.

According to Zakeri, restoration of historical buildings should be treated as both a technical and artistic process.

“The restoration of a historical building is not merely a technical measure, but also an artistic activity,” he said, adding that architects, designers and project supervisors should have artistic expertise.

Provincial officials also criticized the lack of a specialized tourism working group in Kerman and called for the activation of such a body to oversee tourism-related permits and decisions.

Zakeri said a separate working group should also be formed to accelerate preparation of the UNESCO nomination file for Kerman’s historical district.

Kerman, located in southeastern Iran, serves as the capital of Kerman province and is one of the country’s historic urban centers.

The city was founded in the third century CE by Ardashir I, founder of the Sasanian Empire. Following the Battle of Nahavand in 642, Kerman came under Muslim rule. Over subsequent centuries, control of the city shifted among several dynasties, including the Buyids, Ghaznavids and Seljuks. During the 11th and 12th centuries, Kerman became an important regional center under Seljuk rule and developed trade connections linking the Persian Gulf with Khorasan and Central Asia.

The Venetian traveler Marco Polo visited Kerman in 1271 and described it as a commercial hub. The city later expanded during the Safavid period, when carpets and textiles produced in Kerman were exported to Europe.

Kerman also witnessed major conflicts during the late 18th century. In 1794, forces led by Agha Mohammad Khan Qajar captured the city after a prolonged siege following support given by residents to Lotf Ali Khan.

AM