Iran's U16 girls finish fourth at Asian Handball Championships

TEHRAN - On the final day of the 1st AHF Asian Women’s U16 Handball Championship in Kazakhstan, Iran's national team took on the host nation and suffered a loss in the third-place match.

The Iranian U16 girls' team had several of their preparation camps disrupted due to the war situation and managed only two camps before traveling to Kazakhstan. Still, the federation's focus remained on building depth and securing the future of women's handball.

Most of the players on the squad were actually younger than the designated age group for the tournament, making Iran the team with the lowest average age among all participating nations.

Iran lost to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and China, while recording wins over Hong Kong and Kyrgyzstan.