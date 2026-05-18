IRGC condemn Israeli assassination of Hamas commander during Gaza ceasefire

TEHRAN – Iran's top military commanders have strongly condemned the Israeli regime's assassination of Izz El-Din Al-Haddad, a senior commander of Hamas's Qassam Brigades, calling it a blatant breach of the Gaza ceasefire and a sign of Zionist treachery.

Al-Haddad was killed on Friday evening, May 15, in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Remal neighborhood west of Gaza City, also killing his wife, daughter, and several other Palestinian civilians, medical sources and Hamas confirmed on Saturday.

IRGC Commander Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi said the assassination exposed the Zionist regime's betrayal and violation of its commitments. He described Al-Haddad as a symbol of Palestinian perseverance who sacrificed his life and two sons in the fight against the occupiers.

Meanwhile, IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani stated that the "cowardly" assassination proves the resistance remains alive, especially in Gaza, and that the blood of martyrs will inspire young fighters until the liberation of al-Quds.