Iran announces sweeping arrests in counter-espionage and anti-terror operations

TEHRAN – Iranian security authorities have announced a series of nationwide counter-espionage and anti-terrorism operations, saying thousands of individuals accused of links to hostile foreign actors, sabotage networks, and armed groups have been arrested since the outbreak of the war.

In a statement released on Monday, the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said its forces had arrested several individuals allegedly affiliated with the United States and the Israeli regime across multiple provinces, including Qazvin, Kerman, and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari.

According to the statement, IRGC intelligence units in Qazvin Province detained two alleged spies linked to Israel following “complex intelligence operations.” Authorities also said they dismantled a network involved in the distribution of military-grade weapons and seized quantities of arms and ammunition.

The IRGC further announced the discovery and confiscation of 1,400 tons of petrochemical raw materials allegedly hoarded in an industrial facility with the intention of disrupting domestic markets and undermining economic stability.

In Kerman Province, the IRGC said eight individuals accused of involvement in terrorist activities had been arrested during coordinated security operations. The suspects were accused of attacking security personnel, opening fire on police vehicles, setting fire to the governorate building in Sirjan, and cooperating with Israeli intelligence services.

Meanwhile, in the western province, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, the IRGC said it had arrested 22 individuals allegedly connected to networks affiliated with anti-government groups. According to the statement, the detainees maintained contact with foreign-based operatives tied mainly to monarchist militant movements and were attempting to obtain weapons and carry out acts of sabotage before being intercepted by security forces.

In a separate development, the IRGC announced that counter-revolutionary armed groups based in northern Iraq had attempted to smuggle a large shipment of American weapons and ammunition into Iran on behalf of the United States and Israel.

The statement said the operation was thwarted in Kurdistan Province, where security forces seized a significant cache of weapons and ammunition.

Separately, Commander of Iran’s Law Enforcement Force (FARAJA), General Ahmad-Reza Radan, said more than 6,500 individuals accused of espionage and collaboration with hostile actors had been arrested since the beginning of the war, adding that security operations remain ongoing nationwide.

“The process of identifying and arresting elements linked to the enemy is continuing, and police operations against those involved in unrest have not stopped,” Radan said.

He added that none of the individuals detained during unrest in January had been released and that additional arrests were still being carried out.

Radan also detailed police operations targeting armed and organized criminal groups during the wartime period, stating that 166 armed and professional thieves who resisted arrest had been shot and detained. He said several suspects were killed during clashes with police and that more than 100 weapons had been confiscated.

“We promised the people that public security would not be neglected during the war,” the commander said. “Just as we are present on the ground, we will remain alongside the people in protecting domestic security.”

For months, Israel and the United States have been attempting to foment internal insecurity within Iran. Recently, US President Donald Trump criticized the failure of weapons shipments to reach Iranian saboteurs.