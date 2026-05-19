DOE supports ecotourism projects in Zarivar wetland

TEHRAN – The Department of Environment (DOE) has announced it will support ecotourism and nature-based projects around Zarivar, designated as a Wetland of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention.

Located at the foot of the Zagros mountains in the western province of Kordestan, Zarivar is a freshwater wetland. Recent heavy rainfalls have replenished Zarivar after years of drought.

The DOE head, Shina Ansari, highlighted the implementation of a comprehensive management plan in this regard in cooperation with governmental bodies and local communities.

Referring to the importance of the wetland’s ecosystem and its natural and economic capacities, she said the wetland is one of the essential stopover sites for migratory birds, and plays an effective role in climate regulation and the development of nature tourism.

The official noted that the comprehensive management program provides a framework for all organizations to prevent the entry of pollutants into the wetland and allow local communities to benefit from the wetland’s potential as incentives for further protection.

Ansari noted that the DOE supports tourism initiatives that are sustainable and environmentally conscious. She went on to say that designating Marivan as a wetland city will help showcase the environmental values of the wetland and develop sustainable tourism in the area.

Wetlands conservation projects

Iran’s geography is distinct, teeming with diverse landscapes. In Iran, 141 wetlands with ecological value, with an area of over 3 million hectares, have been identified, 27 of which were listed in the International Ramsar Convention.

The DOE has announced the beginning of a new phase of the wetlands conservation project (2025 –2028) to strengthen sustainable livelihoods and alleviate pressure on the wetlands ecosystem.

Backed by successful experiences in Lake Urmia, the basins in Gilan, Fars, Parishan, and those in East and West Azerbaijan provinces, the project has provided the basis for promoting wetland protection and improving sustainable resource utilization, IRIB quoted Fereshteh Jadori, an official with DOE, as saying on November 25.

The pilot implementation of the project in Shadegan and Behbahan in the previous phase yielded significant results, and these achievements led the project to enter a new phase with the support of international institutions and domestic agencies, she added.

The official went on to highlight the role of technical and vocational education and training in empowering local people to protect wetlands and improve their income.

The most recent strategies taken for the conservation of the wetlands are as follows. In June 2025, the DOE and the Ministry of Agriculture signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to launch a national plan for empowering local communities to protect and promote the sustainable use of wetlands.

In February 2025, the DOE and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) extended their partnership by signing a three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) to conserve Iranian wetlands projects in the country.

The MOU was signed by the head of DOE, Shina Ansari, and Resident Representative ad interim for UNDP in Iran, Ayshanie Medagangoda-Labé, in a meeting in Bushehr province, ISNA reported.

MT/MG