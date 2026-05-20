Putin and Xi denounce US-Israeli war on Iran as breach of ‘international law’

TEHRAN - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have condemned the US-Israeli war on Iran, which initially began more than 80 days ago.

“US and Israeli military strikes on Iran violate international law and the basic norms of international relations, significantly undermining stability in the Middle East,” according to a joint statement issued after talks on Wednesday between the two presidents in Beijing.

The statement also called for negotiations to bring a permanent end to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The United States and Israel launched a war on Iran on February 28 to destroy the country’s military capabilities and alter its leadership in their favor. But after 39 days of war, Trump had to agree to a ceasefire with Iran after his goals remained unachieved. Despite the ceasefire, the two sides have failed to bring a permanent end to the war due to what Tehran calls Washington’s “excessive and unrealistic demands.”

‘Law of the jungle’

Xi, who was hosting Putin for a two-day visit, warned that the world is at risk of regressing into the “law of the jungle.” Xi also called on both countries to oppose “all unilateral bullying” in the international arena, in an implicit reference to US actions in Iran and Venezuela.

In another implicit reference to Trump’s threats to renew the war on Iran, the Chinese president noted that “a comprehensive ceasefire is imperative; restarting war is even more unacceptable.”

Xi also emphasized his four-point peace plan to end the US-Israeli war on Iran.

“I have put forward a four-point proposal to protect and promote peace and security in the Middle East, in order to build stronger consensus within the international community, ease the situation, end the fighting, and push for real peace,” Xi said.

During his latest trip to China earlier this month, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi endorsed China’s four-point peace plan, which emphasizes peaceful coexistence, respect for sovereignty, adherence to international law, and coordination of development and security.

Since the outset of the US-Israeli war, China has strongly denounced the aggression.

Russia has also adopted the same stance. During a meeting with Araghchi in Russia last month, Putin said the people of Iran are fighting bravely and heroically for their sovereignty.

