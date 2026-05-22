TEHRAN - Iran has appointed Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei as spokesperson for its delegation in talks with the United States.

In a decree issued on Friday, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who also leads the negotiating team with the US, named Baghaei as the spokesperson for the “Minab 168” delegation. Qalibaf described him as “a revolutionary figure with expertise in international law,” noting his valuable diplomatic experience. He hoped Baghaei’s precision and sense of responsibility would help him clearly present Iran’s positions to the world and respond to the questions of the “noble and brave” Iranian nation.

The negotiating team has been named “Minab 168” in honor of the 168 people—mostly schoolchildren—killed in the US‑Israel strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab on February 28, the same day the two aggressors launched a wider military attack against Iran. By choosing this name, Iran links the diplomatic track to a national tragedy and emphasizes unity, resilience, and the human cost of aggression.

Baghaei’s appointment also fits into Iran’s broader strategy of presenting a unified and coordinated voice in its diplomacy. He already took part in the April 11 Islamabad round of Iran–US talks, showing that he was involved in the process before being formally appointed.

As the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, he has long experience delivering Iran’s positions in a clear and disciplined manner, making him a natural choice to speak for the negotiating team.

This unified approach is especially important now because President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that Iran’s political and military leadership are fighting each other. These claims are part of a broader effort to portray Iran as divided or unstable. Iran rejects these accusations, and Baghaei’s appointment is meant to show the opposite: that the country’s institutions are coordinated and working together.

Some Western and hostile media outlets also try to suggest rivalry between Iran’s Foreign Ministry and other state bodies. But Iran’s foreign‑policy system is based on coordination, not competition. This is reflected in Qalibaf’s own role. He is not only the Speaker of Parliament but was recently appointed as Iran’s special representative for China affairs, and he previously served as a senior IRGC commander. His background shows how Iran’s political and military institutions operate together within one national framework.

Iran has also explained why it is participating in the talks. Officials say the goal is to translate Iran’s battlefield successes into diplomatic achievements, and that Iran only talks to the United States to secure its national interests, not because of pressure or weakness. This message is central to Iran’s strategy of projecting confidence and unity in both military and diplomatic arenas.

By appointing Baghaei, Qalibaf ensures that the “Minab 168” team speaks with one clear, authoritative voice. The decision strengthens Iran’s unified approach to the negotiations, reduces the risk of mixed messages, and reinforces the country’s emphasis on cohesion and national purpose at a critical moment.

