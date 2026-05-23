Iran proposes establishment of BRICS arbitration center to resolve disputes

TEHRAN – Attending the BRICS Justice Ministers Meeting, Amin-Hossein Rahimi, Iran’s Justice Minister, has proposed the establishment of a dedicated BRICS arbitration center to help resolve disputes among member states, stressing the importance of international law and peaceful legal mechanisms for economic cooperation.

The Meeting of Justice Ministers of the BRICS member states was held in Chandigarh, India, from May 21 to 22.

Addressing the meeting, Rahimi expounded on Iran’s positions and described the US-Israeli aggressions against Iran as a shameless attack on international law and the conscience of humanity.

Quoting the Leader of Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Rahimi said Iran has never sought war, conflict, or aggression. “Any attempt to acquire nuclear weapons is in contrast with our principles,” the official continued.

The official went on to say that the US-Israeli coalition’s war against Iran is a clear breach of the United Nations Charter. Referring to the intentional targeting of Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, which led to the martyrdom of 168 innocent boys and girls aged 7-12, the official said that, to combat impunity, it is essential for the international community and international courts to prosecute criminals and bring them to justice.

Highlighting Iran’s firm belief in the principles of multilateralism and good neighborliness, the official said, “lasting peace can be achieved not through force but justice and the strengthening of the principle of trust in the world. Helping to realize the lasting peace is a professional duty in these pivotal days, a duty that weighs heavily on the shoulders of all justice ministers.”

On the sidelines of the meeting, he held talks with the ministers of justice of India, South Africa, and Russia, during which the parties exchanged views on expanding judicial cooperation within the BRICS framework.

Declaration of justice ministers

Under India’s BRICS 2026 Chairship, the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, announces that the “Declaration of the Ministers of Justice of the BRICS Countries on Strengthening Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) through Capacity Building in Mediation and Arbitration” was adopted on May 21, at the meeting of the Hon’ble Ministers of Justice held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The Declaration, which was finalised by senior officials at a Senior Officials’ Meeting held on 19–20 May 2026 in Gandhinagar and agreed in principle by representatives from BRICS countries, reflects a shared commitment to expand mediation and arbitration across member countries. Ministers of Justice from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Iran, Indonesia, Russia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates, together with delegations, participated in the meeting.

Key elements of the Declaration include strengthening capacity building initiatives for stakeholders, including Government Legal Officers, Mediators, Arbitrators, Judges, and Legal Professionals through training programmes; promoting institutional mediation and arbitration reforms to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and enforceability of ADR processes; and encouraging cooperation and knowledge-sharing on best practices, including the use of digital tools and innovation in ADR.

The adoption of this Declaration underscores BRICS members’ collective vision to make mediation and arbitration more accessible and effective as preferred mechanisms for resolving disputes, thereby reducing the burden on courts and fostering a stable environment for trade and investment.

The Department of Legal Affairs welcomes continued cooperation among BRICS partners to implement the Declaration’s commitments, and looks forward to follow-up initiatives and collaborative projects that will operationalise capacity building and institutional reforms in ADR.

MT/MG