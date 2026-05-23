Iran accuses Persian Gulf states of complicity in US-Israeli attacks

TEHRAN- Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Saeed Iravani, has sharply criticized some Persian Gulf states for allegedly assisting the United States and Israel during 'unlawful acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic,' while also rejecting American and Emirati accusations concerning regional security and Iran’s nuclear activities.

In a series of letters addressed on May 22 to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and President of the UN Security Council Fu Cong, Iravani accused some regional countries of facilitating military operations against Iran by providing logistical, operational, and intelligence support to US forces during the recent conflicts involving Tehran, Washington, and Tel Aviv.

The Iranian envoy specifically named Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan, stating that these states provided military bases, airspace access, intelligence-sharing, and other forms of assistance used in attacks against Iranian territory and interests.

According to Iravani, such actions constitute violations of international law and the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 2(4), which prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity and political independence of states. He argued that the involvement of those countries amounted to internationally wrongful acts that could trigger legal responsibility under customary international law.

Iran also rejected claims by some states in the Persian Gulf that they had acted in self-defense during the conflict. Tehran maintained that, as the victim of aggression, it alone possessed the legitimate right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

In a separate letter, Iravani dismissed US allegations linking Iran to an alleged drone attack on the UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant, describing the accusations as “false” and “disinformation.” He reiterated Tehran’s longstanding position that attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities violate international law, the UN Charter, and International Atomic Energy Agency regulations.

The Iranian diplomat accused Washington of hypocrisy, arguing that the United States — alongside Israel — had itself targeted safeguarded Iranian nuclear facilities, including Natanz, Fordow, Isfahan, and Bushehr, during 'unlawful attacks in 2025 and 2026.'

“Iran categorically rejects these allegations,” Iravani wrote, adding that Tehran has consistently opposed nuclear weapons and remained committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and extensive IAEA verification measures.

The envoy further criticized the United States for withdrawing from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), imposing unilateral sanctions, and pursuing military pressure against Iran while diplomatic negotiations were still underway.

In another communication to the Security Council, Iran also rejected accusations made by the United Arab Emirates during a UN debate on civilian protection. Iravani described the Emirati claims as “baseless, politically motivated, and irresponsible,” accusing Abu Dhabi of attempting to distort the realities of the conflict.

Tehran insisted that the United States and Israel had launched a “premeditated and unlawful war” against Iran in violation of international law and maintained that regional actors assisting those operations share responsibility for the consequences of the conflict.

Iran called on the UN Security Council to reject 'politically driven narratives' and to hold accountable all parties involved in military actions against the Islamic Republic.