TEHRAN – The National No Tobacco Week will be held from May 25-31 with the theme of "Exposing the allure and false advertising for a tobacco-free generation."

Monday, May 25, "tobacco-free families for a tobacco-free generation,"; Tuesday, May 26, "tobacco-free generation with self-care and mental health; Wednesday, May 27, "tobacco-free generation by promoting religious teachings; Thursday, May 28, "commitment and participation of trade unions for a tobacco-free generation,"; Friday, May 29, "tobacco-free generation by healthy sports and recreation; Saturday, May 30, "educating teenagers and youth for a tobacco-free generation,"; and Sunday, May 31, "commitment and participation of media to expose the tricks of the tobacco industry” are the weekdays of the event.

May 31 is World No Tobacco Day. This yearly celebration informs the public on the dangers of using tobacco, the business practices of tobacco companies, what the World Health Organization is doing to fight the tobacco epidemic, and what people around the world can do to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations.

The Member States of the World Health Organization created World No Tobacco Day in 1987 to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable death and disease it causes. In 1987, the World Health Assembly passed Resolution WHA40.38, calling for 7 April 1988 to be a "a world no-smoking day." In 1988, Resolution WHA42.19 was passed, calling for the celebration of World No Tobacco Day, every year on 31 May.