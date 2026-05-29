Cultural institutes launch concert series to honor Red Crescent volunteers amid post-war recovery

TEHRAN– In the inaugural night of a joint concert series organized by the Cinema, Theater, and Music Houses, singer Mohsen Sharifian, alongside his band Lian, hosted a gathering of the members of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), honoring their tireless efforts during the recent conflict.

The event, titled "Nights of Empathy with Rescue Workers," took place at the Milad Hall in Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Wednesday evening, with the attendance of presidential social affairs adviser Ali Rabiei, Mehr reported.

The concert featured a performance by Sharifian’s group, Lian, marking the first installment of a cultural initiative supported by the Federation of Iranian Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture, the report added.

Homayoun Asadian, director and CEO of the Iranian House of Cinema, spoke at the event, explaining the motivation behind the concert series.

"Over the past weeks, we have struggled to find an adequate way to express our gratitude to the rescue workers of the Red Crescent, Emergency Services, and Fire Departments for their unparalleled efforts during the recent war," Asadian said. "This event aims to provide a space where, through music, we might help alleviate the bitter memories of the last 42 days for these heroes."

Asadian emphasized that while this social duty was facilitated by various organizations, the psychological burden on rescue workers remains significant. "These brave individuals still suffer from post-traumatic stress, often blaming themselves for not saving more lives from the rubble of destroyed homes. This haunting nightmare is a testament to their deep humanity," he noted.

The Iranian House of Cinema CEO also addressed political aspects, criticizing those who profited from the destruction. "As whispers of ceasefire or peace emerge, some seem eager for prolonged war and destruction to maximize their construction profits. We must remember that our country is saved by these rescue workers, not by profiteers," Asadian stated, urging Vice President Rabiei to convey this message to President Pezeshkian.

Following Asadian’s remarks, Mohsen Sharifian, leader of the Bushaher-based band Lian, took the stage. Sharifian, who had been active in the music resistance during the recent conflict, performed selected energetic tracks dedicated to all those who defended Iran’s territorial integrity and national honor.

The ceremony also included a segment honoring Red Crescent volunteers, attended by Vice President Rabiei, theater writer and director Hossein Pakdel, actress Atafah Razavi, and director Kamal Tabrizi, acknowledging the critical role of rescue personnel during the crisis.

The "Nights of Empathy" series will continue with additional concerts for other emergency services, including emergency responders and firefighters, in the coming weeks.

SAB/

