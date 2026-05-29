‘IFRC firmly supports IRCS in conducting humanitarian activities’

TEHRAN – Jagan Chapagain, the Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), has said the Federation firmly supports the Iranian Red Crescent Society in conducting humanitarian activities.

Expressing solidarity with the IRCS, he lauded the Society's humanitarian efforts, as well as the professional management of crises, particularly during the recent US-Israeli war against the country, IRNA reported.

The IFRC official made the remarks in a meeting in Geneva with Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of the IRCS, IRNA reported.

Kolivand visited Geneva at the invitation of IFRC officials to draft a roadmap for long-term collaboration.

“I deeply understand the pain and suffering you have gone through; I sympathize with you and stand with you. We are there for each other through tough times, and you have proven this fact well.

When women, children, and civilians were targeted, you courageously defended their human rights; such dedication is truly worthy of commendation and respect,” the IFRC secretary general told Kolivand.

Referring to unfair sanctions, Chapagain said, “My primary objective is to work toward mitigating the impact of sanctions on the humanitarian activities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

We will do our best to reconstruct and replenish the depleted capacities and reserves of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.”

Admitting the capabilities of the IRCS, Chapagain said it is the collective duty of the international community and the Federation to support you.

He went on to say that the IRCS is the source of pride of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, bringing immense credit and prestige to the movement.

Moreover, the head of the IRCS held a meeting with Kate Forbes, President of the IFRC, to discuss the humanitarian efforts of the IRCS during the 40-day war imposed on Iran by the US-Israel coalition, the IRCS website reported.

The IFRC President expressed her sympathy to the families of the aid workers who were martyred and to those injured in the line of duty, stating that “We stand with these families, and the services provided by the Iranian Red Crescent during the war that have deeply moved us.”

Referring to the initiatives and capabilities of the IRCS, Forbes asked for further information and more detailed explanations on the performance of the “water rescue robots”, to facilitate the introduction and sharing of these experiences and technologies with other national societies that are members of the IFRC.

IFRC pledge to support IRCS

Kolivand also called on the IFRC to support the IRCS in providing rescue vehicles and ambulances. The IFRC pledged to facilitate legal, financial, and administrative channels for the IRCS's access to up-to-date, standard, specialized equipment and the direct purchase of rescue vehicles.

Highlighting the extensive capacity of the federation’s logistics centers in different countries around the world, the officials affiliated with the IFRC announced readiness to provide relief items, vital equipment, and operational support to the IRCS, to partially compensate for destruction and depreciation resulting from war conditions and sanctions pressures.

For his part, Kolivand elaborated on the manufacturing capability of the IRCS, including the capacity of the textile company in producing mass production of disaster relief tents, blankets, carpets, essential tools, and emergency relief shelters, which play a pivotal role in saving human lives during crises, natural hazards, and conflicts.

The proposal was well-received by the officials, and they agreed to make part of the international purchases from the textile, pharmaceutical, and medical companies of the IRCS.

ICRC president: IRCS is a powerful national society

Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in a meeting with Kolivand, has described the IRCS as one of the most powerful national societies in the world, emphasizing the distinguished and influential position of the IRCS in the global humanitarian arena.

The official also said that the humanitarian efforts of the society are always respected and admired by the international community.

The official promised to follow up on the agreements made on her official visit to Iran and boost cooperation with the IRCS on humanitarian assistance, relief, and medical care.

Kolivand, for his part, called for the ICRC support for the rehabilitation centers and emphasized the need to provide specialized equipment and expand services for the disabled, veterans, and patients in need.

Meetings with Red Cross representatives

The head of the IRCS also held meetings with representatives from the national Red Cross Societies of Norway, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy, based at the IFRC headquarters.

The separate sessions were centered around strengthening joint effort and exploring avenues for developing collaborations. Also, discussions expounded on the capabilities and capacities of the IRCS, the exchange of expertise, and the development of ties.

MT/MG