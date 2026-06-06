UNESCO designates Dalankuh–Qamishlou as Iran’s 14th biosphere reserve

TEHRAN - On World Environment Day (June 5), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) designated Dalankuh–Qamishlou as Iran’s 14th biosphere reserve.

Qamishlou National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary is located northwest of Isfahan, central Iran. The national park covers some 29,829 hectares, and the wildlife sanctuary covers around 84,107 hectares.

Aras Global Geopark, Arasbaran Biosphere Reserve, Arjan Biosphere Reserve, Dalankuh-Qamishlou Biosphere Reserve, Dena Biosphere Reserve, Geno Biosphere Reserve, Golestan Biosphere Reserve, Hamoun Biosphere Reserve, Hara Biosphere Reserve, Kavir Biosphere Reserve, Kopet Dag Biosphere Reserve, Lake Oromeeh Biosphere Reserve, Miankaleh Biosphere Reserve, Qeshm Island Global Geopark, Tabas Global Geopark, Tang-e-Sayad & Sabzkuh Biosphere Reserve, and Touran Biosphere Reserve are currently on the UNESCO World Heritage List of biospheres and geoparks.

New biosphere reserves have been designated in Albania, Algeria, Aruba, Azerbaijan, Cameroon, Canada, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mongolia, Montenegro, Paraguay, the Philippines, Portugal, Timor-Leste, and Viet Nam. Territorial extensions were also approved for five existing biosphere reserves in China, Italy, and Spain.

This year, for the first time, a whole city has been designated as a biosphere reserve: Québec City. Three countries welcome their first biosphere reserves: Montenegro, Timor-Leste, and Aruba, which becomes the second country to have its entire territory designated as such.

About the biosphere reserves

UNESCO biosphere reserves are territories of outstanding ecological value where people and nature grow harmoniously alongside each other, conserving biological and cultural diversity, advancing sustainable development, and connecting communities across a global network.

Since 1971, biosphere reserves have played a central role in UNESCO’s environmental mission. Alongside natural World Heritage sites and Global Geoparks, they contribute to protecting more than 13 million km² of terrestrial and marine ecosystems under UNESCO’s umbrella, advancing the global Kunming-Montreal target of conserving 30% of land and sea by 2030.

Iran ready for twinning between biosphere reserves

The head of the Department of Environment (DOE), Shina Ansari, has voiced the country's readiness to foster cooperation with other countries, in line with Hangzhou Action Plan, to promote twinning between biosphere reserve sites.

“We are ready to develop a twining mechanism between biosphere reserves in Iran and other countries worldwide to further promote collaboration on research projects, sharing expertise and knowledge, as well as boosting scientific visits,” IRNA quoted Ansari as saying.

The official made the remarks while addressing the fifth World Congress of Biosphere Reserves (WCBR), being held from September 22 to 26 in Hangzhou, China.

“We highlight ecosystem-based and community-centered approaches in managing biosphere reserves so that these areas can expand their impacts beyond their borders and inspire surrounding areas,” she added.

Unfortunately, “biosphere reserves in Iran are adversely affected by heat waves, water scarcity, and climate change. We need solidarity, experience exchange, and support from the World Networks of Biosphere Reserves to strengthen their resilience.

We believe that the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) member states have the needed capacity to counter unilateralism and expand multilateralism to strengthen World Networks of Biosphere Reserves,” Ansari underlined.

Preserving the World Network of Biosphere Reserves, our common home, is a shared responsibility. These areas are not only sanctuaries for nature, but also symbols of the peaceful coexistence of humans and nature, and a bridge between modern science and traditional knowledge. They should become a center of hope and a sustainable future for our children, she said.

The official also elaborated on biosphere reserves in the country, saying, “Iran, with 13 biosphere reserves, including three wetland sites, two marine and coastal sites, two deserts and arid sites, and six mountainous areas, has always been among pioneering member states in the World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

Biosphere reserves cover less than four percent of our national territory, which is not enough, so we are committed to expanding the network by the establishment of four more biosphere reserves.”